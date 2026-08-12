N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons Chairman Ahead Of AGM

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has stepped down from his position. This comes ahead of the group's AGM on August 18, 2026.

N Chandra's tenure ends in February 2027, and he will not be seeking re-appointment.

In July 2025, Tata Sons set two conditions for extending Chandrasekaran's tenure: the holding company must continue to remain unlisted, while a resolution must be reached on the SP Group's stake, which needs to unlock liquidity.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group; 66% of which are held by Tata Trusts. Tata Trusts' conglomerate controls more than 30 companies, including Air India, Tata Motors, and Tata Consultancy Services.

ALSO READ: Tata Group Stocks Lose Rs 44,000 Crore In Value After N Chandrasekaran Resigns

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares fell as much as 4.84% to Rs 2,322 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

Tata Group stocks lost Rs 46,000 crore in market value on Wednesday after N Chandrasekaran said he would not seek reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons, with TCS, Tata Motors and Tejas Networks among the biggest decliners.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 4.12%, the sharpest decline among the stocks shown in the latest data. Tata Motors dropped 2.47%, while Tejas Networks declined 2.34%.

ALSO READ: N Chandra Steps Down As Tata Sons Chairman — Five Key Points From Letter To Board

Tata Consumer Products fell 1.81%, Tata Communications lost 1.63% and Tata Steel declined 1.55%. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) fell 1.24%, while Tata Power and Tata Elxsi each declined 1.20%.

Indian Hotels Company fell 1.07%, Voltas declined 0.88%, Tata Investments lost 0.69% and Trent fell 0.25%.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said he has completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group and described leading Tata Sons over the past decade as "a great honour and a profound responsibility".

“I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility,” he said in the statement.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran Urges Tata Sons Board To Decide On Succession Soon

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