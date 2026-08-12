Q1 Results Live Updates: Kirloskar Industries Net Profit Falls 69%, Jyothy Labs Margin Halves; Tata Motors In Focus
Tata Motors, HAL, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals, Titagarh Rail Systems, IRCTC among companies that will announce Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 12. Track every update live.
Q1 Results Today Live: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on August 12, 2026!
Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Tata Motors, HAL, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals, Titagarh Rail Systems, IRCTC and others are in focus today.
Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Man Infraconstruction Net Profit Rises 7.6%
Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 7.6% at Rs 62.7 crore vs Rs 58.3 crore YoY
- Revenue up 7.6% at Rs 218 crore vs Rs 203 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 18.1% at Rs 71.5 crore vs Rs 60.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 32.8% vs 29.8% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Gujarat Fluorochemicals Net Profit Rises 21.4%
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 21.4% at Rs 221 crore vs Rs 182 crore YoY
- Revenue up 24% at Rs 1,588 crore vs Rs 1,281 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 24.4% at Rs 428 crore vs Rs 344 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 27% vs 26.9% YoY
Key Highlights
- Other income at Rs 12 crore vs Rs 23 crore YoY
- Tax expense at Rs 91 crore vs Rs 65 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: AIA Engineering Net Profit Falls 1.3%
AIA Engineering Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 1.3% at Rs 301 crore vs Rs 305 crore YoY
- Revenue up 12.4% at Rs 1,168 crore vs Rs 1,039 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 0.1% at Rs 307.5 crore vs Rs 307.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 26.3% vs 29.6% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Caplin Point Laboratories Net Profit Rises 15.8%
Caplin Point Laboratories Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 15.8% at Rs 177 crore vs Rs 153 crore YoY
- Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 610 crore vs Rs 510 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 20.1% at Rs 213 crore vs Rs 178 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 35% vs 34.8% YoY
- To pay final dividend of Rs 4 per share
- Reappoints Sridhar Ganesan as Managing Director for two years
Q1 Results Live: Kirloskar Industries Net Profit Falls 69.3%
Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 69.3% at Rs 34 crore vs Rs 110 crore YoY
- Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 1,779 crore vs Rs 1,706 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 1.7% at Rs 215 crore vs Rs 219 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 12.1% vs 12.8% YoY
- Q1 saw a one-time loss of Rs 29.3 crore
Q1 Results Live: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Net Profit Rises 27%
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 27% at Rs 16.5 crore vs Rs 13 crore YoY
- Revenue up 40.5% at Rs 239 crore vs Rs 170 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 7.2% at Rs 36.6 crore vs Rs 34.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 15.3% vs 20% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Jyothy Labs Net Profit Falls 50.8%
Jyothy Labs Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit down 50.8% at Rs 47.6 crore vs Rs 96.8 crore YoY
- Revenue up 3% at Rs 773 crore vs Rs 751 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 47.9% at Rs 64.6 crore vs Rs 124 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 8.4% vs 16.5% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Hi-Tech Pipes Net Profit Falls 4.2%
Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 4.2% at Rs 20 crore vs Rs 20.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 78.5% at Rs 1,413 crore vs Rs 791 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 20.3% at Rs 49.4 crore vs Rs 41 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 3.5% vs 5.2% YoY
Q1 Results Today: Earnings To Watch
63 Moons Technologies, Abbott India, AIA Engineering, Apollo Hospitals, Arvind, Astral, Bliss GVS Pharma, Caplin Point Laboratories, DCX Systems, Dev Accelerator, EID Parry India, EMS, Eureka Forbes, Fiem Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, General Insurance Corporation of India, Globe Civil Projects, GMR Airports, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Grasim Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hindustan Aeronautics, H.G. Infra Engineering, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Hindware Home Innovation, Hi-Tech Pipes, Indo Count Industries, India Glycols, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Indiqube Spaces, IRCON International, IRCTC, Jagran Prakashan, Jyothy Labs, Kirloskar Industries, La Opala RG, Man Infraconstruction, Marksans Pharma, MIDHANI, Motisons Jewellers, MTNL, National Fertilizers, Petronet LNG, Religare Enterprises, Sansera Engineering, Scoda Tubes, Shalby, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Shriram Properties, SKF India, Somany Ceramics, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sun TV Network, Tasty Bite Eatables, Titagarh Rail Systems, Tata Motors, Vadilal Industries, Vesuvius India, VIP Industries, VA Tech Wabag, West Coast Paper Mills, Yatra Online.
Q1 Results Live: Mukand Net Profit Rises 97.6%
Mukand Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 97.6% at Rs 57.4 crore vs Rs 29 crore YoY
- Revenue up 20.7% at Rs 1,362 crore vs Rs 1,129 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 84.8% at Rs 7.2 crore vs Rs 47.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 0.5% vs 4.2% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the results, and developments of the day.
We'll be tracking results and management commentary across sectors through the day, from consumer goods and autos to banking, pharma, energy and metals.
Stay with us as the numbers come in.
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