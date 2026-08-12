Q1 Results Live Updates: Kirloskar Industries Net Profit Falls 69%, Jyothy Labs Margin Halves; Tata Motors In Focus

Q1 Results Today Live: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on August 12, 2026!

Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Tata Motors, HAL, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals, Titagarh Rail Systems, IRCTC and others are in focus today.

Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.