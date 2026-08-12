IPO GMP Today: Dhoot Transmission vs Molbio Diagnostics—Which IPO Offers Better Listing Gains?

Dhoot Transmission IPO is currently the stronger listing-gain candidate of the two, based on the latest grey market premium (GMP), with an implied listing gain of around 30%. Molbio Diagnostics follows with a potential listing gain of 19%.

IPO GMP Implied Listing Gain Dhoot Transmission Rs 258 29.62% Molbio Diagnostics Rs 152 18.84%

The Molbio Diagnostics and Dhoot Transmission IPOs, which opened for subscription on Aug. 10, will close on Aug. 12. Both IPOs were fully subscribed on Day 2 of bidding.

Both IPOs are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, Aug. 17.

Investors are closely tracking subscription levels and grey market premium (GMP) trends for clues on potential listing performance.

Here's a closer look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for these issues.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Today

Molbio Diagnostics IPO's latest GMP stands at Rs 152 on Aug. 12. The issue comes with an upper price band of Rs 807. Adding the GMP of Rs 152 to the upper price band of Rs 807 gives an implied listing price of Rs 959. This translates into an implied listing gain of 18.84% over the upper issue price.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 8.96 times so far on final day of bidding on Wednesday.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Details

A book build issue of Rs 939.7 crore, this issue comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 739.7 crore. It will close for subscription on Aug. 12, with share allotment process likely to be finalised on Aug. 13.

The issue price band is set at Rs 768-Rs 807 per share.

Each application lot consists of Rs 18 shares, requiring retail investors to at least bid for shares worth Rs 14,526 (based on upper price). Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Molbio Diagnostics, founded in 2000, develops portable molecular diagnostics through its proprietary Truenat platform.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP Today

The company's latest IPO GMP stands at Rs 258 on Aug. 12. Adding the Rs 258 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 871 gives an implied listing price of Rs 1,129. This translates into an implied listing gain of 29.62% over the upper issue price.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 7.39 times so far on final day of bidding on Wednesday.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Details

Dhoot Transmission IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 3,066.89 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,400 crore and an OFS component of Rs 1,666.89 crore

The share allotment process of the IPO will be finalised on Aug. 13. The issue price band has been set at Rs 829 to Rs 871 per share. The lot size for an application is 17 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,807 (based on upper price).

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Founded in 1998, Dhoot Transmission is a leading electrical and electronics (E&E) company engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and supplying wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems.

Dhoot Transmission vs Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Which Is Better?

Based on the latest GMP, Dhoot Transmission currently offers the higher implied listing gain at 29.62%, compared with 17.10% for Molbio Diagnostics. However, GMP is unofficial and can change before listing, so investors should not use it as the sole basis for an IPO investment decision.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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