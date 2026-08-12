N Chandrasekaran Urges Tata Sons Board To Decide On Succession Soon

N Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek another term as chairman of Tata Sons, saying the board must move quickly on succession to ensure a smooth transition. Chandrasekaran's current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chandrasekaran said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended extending his term by five years. The proposal was also recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board.

However, when the resolution was tabled before the Tata Sons board on February 24, 2026, it did not go through. “One of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision,” Chandrasekaran said.

Chandrasekaran said he communicated to the Tata Sons board earlier on Wednesday that he “decided not to offer myself for reappointment” when his term ends. He has asked the board to decide on his successor soon to ensure a proper transition.

He said six months have passed since that board meeting without a resolution. With several strategic projects at critical stages, Chandrasekaran said clarity on leadership beyond February 2027 is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.

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Corporate Lawyer Weighs In

Corporate lawyer H.P. Ranina described Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran's decision as a "very unfortunate development" for the Tata Group. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Ranina said Chandrasekaran's decision to step down ahead of his retirement in February 2027 could indicate differences or concerns within the group.

"It is not only a significant but a very unfortunate development for the Tata Group. The fact that he has resigned prematurely indicates that things are not very well and therefore he has chosen to step down before his retirement of February 2027. It is a very unfortunate development which should have been avoided at all costs," Ranina lamented.

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