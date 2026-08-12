Trent To Titan: Tata Stocks That Created The Most Wealth Under N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group's listed companies have added substantially to their market value since N Chandrasekaran took charge as Tata Sons chairman in February 2017, with Trent, NELCO, Tata Investments, Titan and Tata Consumer Products among the biggest stock-market performers during his tenure.

The market capitalisation of listed Tata Group companies has risen more than 3.3 times during the period. Their combined market value currently stands at around Rs 22.5 lakh crore, according to the data provided.

Based on that 3.3-times increase and the current market capitalisation, the rise implies an increase of roughly Rs 15.7 lakh crore in market value during the period.

Top Performers

Trent was the best-performing Tata stock in the data provided, gaining 1,700% since Chandrasekaran took charge on Feb. 21, 2017. NELCO rose 1,140%, while Tata Investments gained 1,060%. Titan increased 1,020% and Tata Consumer Products climbed 670%.

Titan, TCS, Tata Steel and Trent added the highest market capitalisation among Tata Group companies during the period, according to the data provided.

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Market Value

The combined market capitalisation of listed Tata Group companies now stands at around Rs 22.5 lakh crore.

The group's listed companies have grown their market value by more than 3.3 times since Chandrasekaran took charge as Tata Sons chairman.

The implied increase of roughly Rs 15.7 lakh crore is based on the current market capitalisation of Rs 22.5 lakh crore and the reported more-than-3.3-times increase.

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Key Milestones

Chandrasekaran joined TCS in 1987. He later became chief operating officer and executive director before taking over as CEO and managing director in 2009.

He became a director of Tata Sons in October 2016 and took charge as chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group on Feb. 21, 2017.

During his tenure, Trent rose 1,700%, NELCO gained 1,140%, Tata Investments increased 1,060%, Titan rose 1,020% and Tata Consumer Products gained 670%, according to the data provided.

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