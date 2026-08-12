Over 200% Returns In One Year: Stock Of This Manufacturer Company Surged 18% In Trade. Know Why

TD Power Systems Ltd. shares jumped nearly 18% to trade at Rs 1,504.20 apiece at 1:14 on Wednesday extending a rally that has seen the stock deliver returns of more than 200% over the past year. TD Power Systems has delivered strong returns across most time periods, with the stock gaining 15.17% over the past year, translating into an absolute increase of Rs 204.52.

The stock's medium-term performance has also remained robust. Over the last six months, TD Power Systems advanced 9.51%, with an absolute gain of Rs 77.79, while the three-month return stood at 6.29%, which is a rise of Rs 28.75.

In the shorter term, gains have been relatively modest. The stock rose 1.15% over the past month and 4.04% over the last two weeks, adding Rs 30.77 and Rs 45.10, respectively. Over the past week, TD Power Systems gained 0.94%, with the share price increasing by Rs 25.24.

The company on Tuesday posted over 72% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 86.29 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period. The consolidated net profit was Rs 50.07 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, an exchange filing stated. The revenue was up 72% at Rs 640 crore as compared to Rs 372 crore YoY. The Ebitda was up 74.9% at Rs 121.4 crore Vs Rs 69.4 crore YoY while the Ebitda margin stood at 19% vs 18.7% YoY.

TD Power Systems Ltd. Share Price Today

TD Power Systems Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 18.74% to Rs 1,514.70 apiece on Wednesday at 1:18 pm. This compares to a 0.71% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 204.54% in the last 12 months and 113.89% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.35.

Out of four analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, two maintain "hold", and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,510 implies an upside of 4.6%

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