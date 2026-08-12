Man Infra Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 8% YoY; EBITDA Jumps 18% to Rs 72 Crore

Man Infra reported a strong performance in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 62.7 crore, compared with Rs 58.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue increased 7.6% YoY to Rs 218 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 203 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

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At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 18.1% YoY to Rs 71.5 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 60.6 crore in Q1FY26.

Subsequently, EBITDA margin expanded 300 basis points (bps) to 32.8% in Q1FY27 from 29.8% a year earlier.

Man Infraconstruction is a Mumbai-based infrastructure and real estate development company.

It undertakes EPC projects across ports, roads and other infrastructure segments, while also developing residential and commercial projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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