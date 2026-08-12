Tata Motors PV Slides 4% After N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons' Chairman

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles declined 3.86% to Rs 334.20 apiece on Wednesday after Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran decided to step down from his position.

The shares pared some losses to trade 3.38% lower at Rs 336 apiece, as of 12:55 p.m., compared to a 0.81% decline in the Nifty index.

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