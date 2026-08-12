Centre Blocks 3,718 Apps To Combat Cyber Fraud, Prevents Losses Of Over Rs 11,158 Crore

The Centre has blocked 3,718 mobile applications, including illegal and fraudulent loan apps, as of June 30, 2026, as part of its efforts to combat cybercrime and online financial fraud.

The action was taken after over Rs 11,158 crore has been saved in over 32.80 lakh complaints received through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, CFCFRMS, the Ministry of Home Affairs submitted the response in the Lok Sabha, reported NDTV.

By the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre under Sections 69-A and 79-3 b of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Authorities have also blocked more than 15.75 lakh SIM cards and 5.77 lakh IMEI numbers based on reports received from police authorities, Ministry added.

The government has also conducted awareness campaigns through SMS, caller tunes, social media, television, radio, schools, cinemas, celebrity endorsements and IPL campaigns.

Over Rs 11,158 Crore in Fraud Losses Prevented

The government said the measures helped prevent losses of more than Rs 11,158 crore across over 32.80 lakh cyber fraud complaints reported through the CFCFRMS since its launch in 2021.

The figures were disclosed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha to a question raised by BJP MP PC Mohan.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal enables citizens to report cybercrime, particularly offences against women and children, while the Sahyog portal facilitates faster action against unlawful online content.

Suspect Registry Flags Mule Accounts

The I4C launched its Suspect Registry in September 2024 in collaboration with banks and financial institutions. More than 30.48 lakh suspect identifiers received from banks and over 32.08 lakh Layer 1 mule accounts have been shared with participating entities.

The system helped decline transactions worth Rs 25,698 crore up to June 30, 2026, as authorities stepped up efforts to disrupt accounts linked to suspected financial fraud.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure for the National Cyber Reporting Platform-CFCFRMS to ensure uniform handling of cybercrime complaints, as per NDTV.

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The Money Restoration Module and Grievance Redressal Module became operational in April 2026 to facilitate the restoration of defrauded funds and address complaints related to frozen bank accounts and lien markings.

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