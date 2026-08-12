'Stuck And Taken For A Ride': SpiceJet Passengers Stranded At Mumbai Airport, Allege Unclear Information

Passengers travelling on a SpiceJet Mumbai-Dubai flight have been stranded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for more than 24 hours, alleging that the airline failed to provide clear information or adequate food and water arrangements during the prolonged delay.

According to passengers, flight SG-5113 was originally scheduled to depart at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday but was rescheduled multiple times.

The flight has finally been assigned a fresh departure time of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tempers among passengers flared further after they were boarded onto the aircraft in the early hours of Tuesday, only to be deplaned just before take-off after the airline cited a technical snag, passengers said.

Passengers alleged that despite the flight being repeatedly rescheduled, the airline had not provided them with any clear communication regarding the reason for the delays or a definitive departure time.

They further complained that despite being stranded for over 24 hours, no proper arrangements for food or refreshments had been made available to them at the airport.

The prolonged wait and lack of communication have left passengers frustrated, with several accusing the airline of mishandling the situation and failing to keep them informed at each stage of the delay.

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SpiceJet has not yet issued an official statement addressing the passengers' allegations regarding the delay, the technical snag, or the claims of inadequate facilities at the airport.

Flight delays and cancellations have periodically drawn scrutiny in Indian aviation, with passengers and regulators flagging concerns over airlines' compliance with mandated passenger facilitation norms during extended delays, including provision of meals, refreshments and timely communication, as outlined under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on facilities to be provided to passengers.

This is not the first instance this year in which SpiceJet passengers have raised grievances over delayed flights and alleged lapses in passenger care. The airline has faced similar complaints in the past regarding communication gaps and facilitation issues during extended flight disruptions.

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