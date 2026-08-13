Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Jubilant FoodWorks will announce its Q1FY27 results on Thursday, Aug. 13, with the earnings conference call scheduled for 4:45 p.m. IST.

Investors tracking the company will closely monitor same-store sales growth, margin stability against commodity inflation, and the pace of new store rollouts for Domino's and Popeyes.

Here's everything you need to know about Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.'s Q1 FY27 results schedule.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 27, Jubilant FoodWorks announced that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further informed that a conference/earnings call is scheduled to be held on the same day, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 at 4:45 p.m. (IST) with investors and analysts to discuss the financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Conference Dial in Numbers:

Universal Numbers: +91 22 6280 1818 / +91 22 7115 8275

International Toll-Free Numbers

US: +1 866 746 2133

UK: +0 808 101 1573

Singapore: +800 101 2045

Hong Kong: +800 964 448

Japan: +0 053 116 1110

Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Jubilant FoodWorks reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Eurasia business performance

Domino's India LFL sales growth

Popeyes performance

Store additions and expansion

Operating margin

Revenue growth

Management outlook for FY27

Jubilant FoodWorks Share Price Performance

As of Aug. 12, shares of Jubilant FoodWorks climbed 3.13% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, the stock has gained 11.85%, while over the past six months, it has fallen 10.37%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 13.23%. Over the past year, it has decreased 23.12%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 670.45 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 14, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 408.55 apiece on July 24, 2026.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. saw its net profit slip to 14% year-on-year, for the financial results regarding the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26. The company declared a dividend of Rs 1.2 per share share.

The Domino's pizza chain operator's revenue went up 6% year-on-year to Rs 1,680 crore from Rs 1,579 crore in the previous fiscal. The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 12% year-on-year uptick to Rs 345 crore from Rs 309 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.5% from 19.6%.

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