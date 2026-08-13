Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex Down 200 Points, Nifty50 Below 24,350; Astral Zooms 7%, Chennai Petro Tanks 5%
Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww have been added to the MSCI Standard Index, while Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards and Astral have been removed.
Stock Market Live Today: Indian benchmark indices opened on a mixed note on Thursday. The BSE Sensex opened at 78,111.91 on Thursday, compared with the previous close of 77,966.35, while the NSE Nifty opened at 24,431.60, against its previous close of 24,435.95.
Sectorally, Nifty Cement was the top loser, down over 1%, followed by Nifty Pharma.
That apart, Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww have been added to the MSCI Standard Index, while Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards and Astral have been removed. India's index weight will rise to 11.9% from 11.8%, with constituents increasing to 166 from 165.
According to Nuvama, the additions could attract $1.52 billion in inflows, led by Laurus Labs at $598 million, while the three exclusions could see combined outflows of $450 million. Eternal is expected to see the biggest inflow from a weight increase at $674 million.
US stock futures were little changed on Wednesday night as investors awaited fresh inflation data and assessed a new batch of corporate earnings. Dow Jones futures traded marginally above the flatline, while S&P 500 futures slipped slightly and Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.1%.
Asian markets were largely positive. South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.13%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.5%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6%.
Investors are now awaiting the July US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due later on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect producer prices to rise 0.2% month-on-month, following a softer-than-expected inflation backdrop.
The PPI data comes a day after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July rose 0.1% month-on-month, in line with expectations. The relatively benign inflation reading helped the S&P 500 close higher for the first time in three sessions and prompted traders to scale back expectations of a September rate hike.
Q1 Results Today: Solar Industries, Max Healthcare, Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics, Ipca Labs, LG Electronics, ITI and Endurance Technologies among others will declares their Q1 results.
Stock Market Live: Apollo Hospitals Expects Demerger By Mar-Apr 2027; Apollo 24/7 To Turn Profitable From Q2
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Apollo Hospitals Executive Vice Chairperson Suneeta Reddy told NDTV Profit that India urgently needs stronger healthcare infrastructure, citing a structural and long-term demand for quality healthcare services.
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Reddy said the proposed demerger is expected to be completed by March-April 2027.
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The company expects the restructuring to deliver a structural cost reduction of around 150 basis points.
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Apollo Hospitals is targeting approximately Rs 800 crore in free cash flow generation.
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The company reported 24% growth in revenue from international patients, highlighting rising medical tourism demand.
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Apollo 24/7 is expected to become profitable from Q2, marking a key milestone for the digital health platform.
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Apollo Hospitals expects 12%-13% occupancy growth from its established units, while average revenue per patient is also expected to improve.
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The hospital chain added 318 beds in Q1 and plans to add another 700 beds during FY27.
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Reddy said future growth will be driven more by higher patient volumes, though pricing could also see periodic resets as market dynamics evolve.
Source: NDTV Profit
Stock Market Live: Anand Mahindra Sells 8.7 Lakh Shares In M&M Through Open Market Transaction
- Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has sold 8.7 lakh shares of the company, representing around 0.1% of the company's equity, according to exchange disclosures.
- The transaction was executed through the open market.
- Following the sale, Anand Mahindra continues to hold a significant stake in the company.
- Market participants will monitor the disclosures for details on the transaction value and updated shareholding pattern.
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market Live: Ajay Srivastava Says Investors Should Look Beyond Banks, Focus On Emerging Growth Sectors
- Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services told NDTV Profit that investors should focus on quality leaders and businesses backed by strong growth trends, rather than concentrating only on traditional market favourites.
- He said there is currently excessive focus on the banking sector, while several emerging segments are offering attractive opportunities.
- Srivastava highlighted engineering, marine and electric-related businesses as sectors demonstrating strong growth potential.
- He noted that legacy companies are no longer the only compelling opportunities in the market and encouraged investors to explore newer-age segments.
- The market expert said the commodity sector has performed well and continues to offer select opportunities.
- He advised investors to focus on individual stock selection across sectors rather than making broad bets on the Nifty.
- Srivastava added that pharma and auto ancillary companies have been among the stronger-performing segments and remain areas worth tracking.
Source: NDTV Profit
Stock Market Live: Matt Orton Likes M&M, Sees Financials Leading Next Leg Of Market Rally
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Matt Orton told NDTV Profit that he remains bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), citing attractive valuations relative to growth prospects.
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Orton said financial stocks could play a key role in improving FII sentiment, and the financial sector may emerge as the leader of the next phase of gains in Indian equities.
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He advised investors to maintain diversified portfolios to navigate periods of market volatility.
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On artificial intelligence, Orton said investors should maintain diversified exposure to AI-related stocks rather than concentrating bets on a few names.
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He noted that South Korea remains a highly retail-driven stock market, making investor behaviour an important market driver.
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Orton also expressed optimism on US equities, supported by a strong corporate capital expenditure cycle.
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He said US corporate earnings have been better than expected, reinforcing confidence in the broader market outlook.
Source: NDTV Profit
Stock Market Live: Thyrocare Promoter Releases Pledge On 1.75 Crore Shares
- Thyrocare Technologies said its promoter has released the pledge on 1.75 crore shares, representing around 11% of the company's equity, according to an exchange filing.
- The pledge release was executed on Aug. 11.
- The development reduces the extent of encumbered promoter shareholding and is generally viewed as a positive indicator of promoter balance-sheet strength.
- The company disclosed the pledge release through a regulatory filing.
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market Live: Emkay Cuts FY27 CPI Forecast To 5%; Expects RBI To Stay On Hold Despite Inflation Pickup
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Emkay Global Financial Services said July 2026 headline CPI inflation rose to 4.45%, driven primarily by higher food inflation of 5.5%, while core inflation remained unchanged at 3.9%.
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The brokerage noted that food prices witnessed broad-based increases during the month, with even relatively stable categories recording monthly inflation above 0.5%.
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On the core inflation front, a sharp decline in gold and silver jewellery prices helped offset price pressures in other categories.
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However, the pass-through of higher energy costs continued, with restaurants and accommodation services inflation rising 1.1% month-on-month.
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Inflation momentum in categories such as clothing & footwear and household furnishings moderated, though remained elevated.
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Emkay said core CPI excluding precious metals remained subdued at 2.6% YoY, with monthly momentum stable at 0.4%.
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Emkay has revised its FY27 headline CPI forecast down to 5%.
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The brokerage now expects:
- Food inflation: 5.9%
- Core inflation: 4.5%
- Headline CPI: 5.0%
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According to Emkay, the RBI is likely to maintain a pause through FY27, choosing to look through the current supply-driven inflation shock.
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The brokerage said the central bank's focus is likely to shift towards the impact of FCNR inflows, the rupee, external accounts, and liquidity management rather than immediate policy tightening.
Outlook
Source: Emkay Global Financial Services
Stock Market Live: Astral Q1 Profit Jumps 48%; Revenue Growth Remains Strong Despite Margin Pressure
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Astral reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 120 crore in Q1 FY27, up 48% from Rs 81.1 crore in the year-ago period.
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Revenue increased 15.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,578 crore from Rs 1,361 crore.
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EBITDA declined 4.1% to Rs 283 crore from Rs 296 crore a year earlier.
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EBITDA margin contracted to 18% from 21.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.
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The company delivered healthy topline growth during the quarter, though operating margins came under pressure, leading to a decline in EBITDA despite higher revenue.
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Net profit growth significantly outpaced revenue growth, reflecting support from non-operating income and other profitability drivers.
Source: Company Filing
Stock Market Live: IDBI Capital Maintains Hold On Voltamp; Sees Margin Moderation Ahead Despite Strong Demand
- IDBI Capital said Voltamp Transformers delivered a Q1 performance largely in line with expectations, with revenue rising 28%, EBITDA up 11% and PAT increasing 15% year-on-year.
- While revenue and EBITDA were broadly in line with estimates, profit was aided by higher other income of Rs 41.6 crore, compared with the company's typical quarterly run-rate of around Rs 20 crore.
- The upcoming 6,000 MVA Extra High Voltage (EHV) facility at Jarod faced a delay of around two months due to late delivery of imported equipment.
- With machinery now installed, the facility is expected to become fully operational from the beginning of Q3 FY27.
- Voltamp plans to invest Rs 90 crore in a new greenfield facility for dry-type transformers near Vadodara.
- The facility will add 2,300 MVA capacity and will be funded through internal accruals.
- Commercial operations are expected to commence by January 2028.
- Management highlighted healthy demand from sectors such as:
- Renewable energy
- Industrial projects
- Data centres
- Real estate
- Hospitals
- Hotels
- Utilities
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IDBI Capital said Voltamp remains a preferred vendor due to its execution capabilities and efficient working-capital management.
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However, with several competitors expanding transformer capacities, the brokerage expects margins to gradually moderate over FY27 and FY28.
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Rating: Hold
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Target Price: Rs 10,501
EHV Facility Update
New Capex Announcement
Demand Outlook Remains Strong
Brokerage View
Source: IDBI Capital Equity Research
Stock Market Live: Wockhardt Swings To Profit In Q1; Biotech Business Emerges As Key Growth Driver
- Wockhardt reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107 crore in Q1, compared with a loss of Rs 108 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue increased 26% year-on-year to Rs 929 crore from Rs 738 crore.
- EBITDA surged 2.6 times to Rs 192 crore from Rs 72 crore a year earlier.
- EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 21% from 10% in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Biotech revenue more than doubled to Rs 236 crore, growing 112% YoY.
- Emerging market biotech revenue surged around 146% YoY, driven by new partnerships and product wins across Brazil, Thailand, Egypt, Algeria and Latin America.
- Management sees insulin analog launches over the next few years as a significant growth opportunity.
- Emerging market revenue grew 64% YoY, supported by strong demand for the biotech insulin portfolio.
- Latin America was a major contributor to growth during the quarter.
- The India branded formulations business grew 21% YoY to Rs 156 crore.
- Growth was led by diabetes therapies, supported by continued traction in EMROK and the regenerative dermatology portfolio.
- Wockhardt said all five novel antibiotics have successfully completed Phase 3 trials.
- The portfolio includes EMROK, EMROK-O, Miqnaf, Zaynich and Foviscu.
- Zaynich has received USFDA approval for treating complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis.
- The company said it is the first India-discovered and developed drug to secure USFDA approval.
- The drug has also been approved in India, while regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is progressing.
- Wockhardt estimates the global market opportunity at $1.5 billion-$2 billion.
- EMROK and EMROK-O recorded 29% YoY growth and continue to gain traction in difficult-to-treat Gram-positive infections.
- Miqnaf, used to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, has been launched in India after the DCGI removed supply restrictions.
Biotech Business Gains Momentum
Emerging Markets Outperform
India Business Remains Strong
Antibiotics Pipeline Nears Commercialisation
Zaynich Milestone
EMROK, Miqnaf Scaling Up
Source: Company Results
Stock Market Live: Aurionpro Solutions Bags Rs 100 Crore Order From Global Hyperscale Data Centre Operator
- Aurionpro Solutions has secured an order worth Rs 100 crore from a global hyperscale data centre operator, according to an exchange filing.
- The contract strengthens the company's presence in the fast-growing data centre infrastructure segment.
- The order is expected to support Aurionpro's revenue visibility and reinforces its capabilities in delivering technology and infrastructure solutions for large-scale data centre projects.
- The company disclosed the order win through a regulatory filing.
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market Live: Urban Company Sees Large Block Deal Activity; 31.5 Million Shares Change Hands
- Around 31.5 million shares of Urban Company changed hands in two block trades, according to Bloomberg.
- The transactions represent a significant chunk of the company's equity and are likely to draw investor attention amid heightened trading activity.
- Details regarding the buyers, sellers and transaction value were not immediately available.
- Market participants will watch for further disclosures to understand the identities of the transacting parties and any potential impact on the company's shareholding structure.
Source: Bloomberg
Stock Market Live: Thyrocare Sees Block Deal Activity; 5.4 Million Shares Change Hands
- Around 5.4 million shares of Thyrocare Technologies changed hands in two block deals, according to Bloomberg.
- The transactions represent a significant volume of shares and are likely to attract investor attention amid heightened trading activity in the stock.
- Details regarding the buyers, sellers and transaction value were not immediately available.
- Market participants will watch for disclosures to ascertain the parties involved and the potential implications for shareholding patterns.
Source: Bloomberg
Stock Market Live: Muthoot Fincorp Files Draft Papers For Rs 3,000 Crore IPO
- Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 3,000 crore, according to Bloomberg.
- The proposed IPO marks a significant capital markets move by the non-banking financial company, which is part of the Muthoot Group.
- The issue is expected to provide the company with access to public markets and support its future growth and business expansion plans.
Source: Bloomberg
Stock Market Live: RailTel Bags Rs 63 Crore Order From Deendayal Port Authority
- RailTel Corporation of India has secured an order worth Rs 63 crore from Deendayal Port Authority, according to an exchange filing.
- The contract adds to RailTel's order book and strengthens its presence in the government and infrastructure technology segment.
- The company disclosed the order win through a regulatory filing.
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market Live: Sensex Opens Higher, Nifty Flat
Stock Market Live: Sensex Opens At 78,111.91 Vs Previous Close Of 77,966.35
- Nifty Opens At 24,431.60 Vs Previous Close Of 24,435.95
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens At 95.36 Against US Dollar
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens At 95.36 Against US Dollar on Thursday
TCS Target Price Slashed Again: Jefferies' Third Cut In 2026
Stock Market Live: Nomura Upgrades Tata Motors CV To Buy; Raises Target Price To Rs 554
- Nomura upgraded Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle (CV) business to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and raised the target price to Rs 554 from Rs 402.
- The brokerage said the outlook for the commercial vehicle segment has brightened considerably.
- Q1 EBITDA came in ahead of expectations, supported by strong performance across business segments.
- Nomura expects margins to improve further with the benefit of price hikes.
- The brokerage believes the stock is trading at attractive valuations relative to its growth and earnings outlook.
Source: Nomura
Stock Market Live: UBS Upgrades MCX To Buy, Raises Target Price To Rs 3,800
- UBS upgraded Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and raised the target price to Rs 3,800 from Rs 3,600.
- The brokerage cited potential re-rating catalysts, supportive regulation and attractive valuations.
- UBS said trading volumes remain resilient, while commodity market volatility continues to support activity.
- The brokerage also highlighted strong Q1 FY27 results and positive management commentary.
Source: UBS
Stock Market Live: UBS Initiates Coverage On Nuvama Wealth With Buy, TP Rs 2,095
- UBS has initiated coverage on Nuvama Wealth Management with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,095.
- The brokerage views Nuvama as a structural wealth-management compounder with strong visibility on net new money inflows.
- UBS highlighted improving earnings quality driven by a rising share of annual recurring revenue (ARR).
- The brokerage also expects operating leverage benefits from greater scale and productivity improvements.
Source: UBS
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Raises Grasim Target Price To Rs 4,000; Calls It Top Pick
- Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Grasim and increased its target price to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,900.
- The brokerage said the Q1 EBITDA beat was driven by chemicals and paints.
- Birla Pivot and paints businesses continue to scale rapidly.
- Morgan Stanley sees potential for re-rating over the next 12 months and continues to name Grasim as a Top Pick.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Raises Earnings Estimates For Lenskart
- Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Lenskart with a target price of Rs 666.
- The Q1 earnings beat was primarily driven by stronger international operations.
- Management remains optimistic on both domestic and overseas growth opportunities.
- Morgan Stanley believes earnings upgrades support continued stock outperformance.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Sees Strong Hospital Growth At Apollo Hospitals
- Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 9,397.
- The brokerage highlighted strong execution across hospitals, pharmacy and diagnostics businesses.
- Digital operations are nearing breakeven, while hospital profitability remains strong.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Positive On Airtel's ARPU-Focused Strategy
- Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 2,442.
- The brokerage said the removal of entry-level plans and other changes could improve ARPU by Rs 8-12 on a gross basis.
- It views the move as part of Airtel's monetisation strategy.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Stock Market Live: BofA Sees July CPI Holding Steady At 4.5%
- Bank of America estimates July CPI inflation at 4.5% year-on-year.
- The brokerage said food inflation remains elevated while core inflation remains sticky at 3.9%.
- BofA noted that the RBI's latest policy outcome was broadly dovish, with revisions to both growth and inflation estimates.
Source: BofA
Stock Market Live: Kotak Sees Tejas Mk1A Deliveries As Key Catalyst For HAL
- Kotak Institutional Equities maintained an Add rating on HAL and raised its target price to Rs 5,305 from Rs 4,810.
- Q1 execution was supported by stronger-than-expected margins.
- The brokerage said approval and deliveries of Tejas Mk1A remain the key trigger for the stock.
- HAL's near-term order pipeline stands at around Rs 90,000 crore.
Source: Kotak Institutional Equities
Stock Market Live: Citi Raises Grasim Target Price To Rs 3,850 After Q1 Beat
- Citi maintained a Buy rating on Grasim and raised the target price to Rs 3,850 from Rs 3,600.
- The brokerage noted that paints continue to gain market share rapidly.
- However, it expects Q2 performance to moderate after a strong Q1.
- It flagged uncertainty around chemical profitability amid Middle East-related disruptions.
Source: Citi
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Raises Polycab Target Price To Rs 10,545
- Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Polycab and increased its target price to Rs 10,545 from Rs 8,707.
- The brokerage expects cable and wire volumes to improve over FY27-FY28.
- Polycab remains its preferred cable and wire franchise in India.
- The FMEG segment is also showing encouraging traction.
- Morgan Stanley forecasts an earnings CAGR of around 20% during FY26-FY29.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Cuts PI Industries Target Price To Rs 2,910
- Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on PI Industries but cut its target price to Rs 2,910 from Rs 3,575.
- The brokerage said weakness in the CSM segment continues.
- Domestic volumes and biologicals are performing well.
- No visible recovery is evident in the pharma business yet.
- Working capital has improved and the company remains net cash positive.
Source: Jefferies
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Sees Competitive Intensity Rising In Paint Sector
- Morgan Stanley said competition in the paints sector continues to intensify.
- Birla Opus reiterated its target of Rs 10,000 crore revenue by FY28 and over 50% growth in FY27.
- The brokerage noted continued market share gains for Opus.
- Dulux also continues to pursue aggressive market-share expansion plans.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Positive On Trent's Growth-Margin Balance
- Macquarie maintained an Outperform rating on Trent with a target price of Rs 3,600.
- Management indicated LFL growth will remain under pressure while expansion into smaller cities continues.
- However, lower operating costs in smaller towns should support margins.
- Trent remains committed to opening 200-250 stores annually.
- Macquarie likes management's focus on balancing growth and profitability.
Source: Macquarie
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Raises Lenskart Target Price To Rs 675
- Macquarie maintained an Outperform rating on Lenskart and increased its target price to Rs 675 from Rs 625.
- Stronger international margins supported the earnings upgrade.
- The brokerage likes the company's volume growth, premiumisation trend and entry-level product strategy.
- Macquarie sees long-term potential for over 10,000 stores in India.
Source: Macquarie
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Prefers Asian Paints Despite Intensifying Competition
- Macquarie said commentary from Grasim suggests premium and luxury products continue contributing around 65% of paints revenue.
- Benefits from recent price hikes are expected to flow into Q2.
- Despite rising competition, Macquarie continues to prefer Asian Paints within the sector.
Source: Macquarie
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Says RBI Draft Loan Rules Could Limit Pricing Flexibility
- Jefferies said the RBI's draft framework seeks to harmonise interest rate policies across lenders.
- Benchmark-linked pricing and restrictions on repricing spread components could reduce flexibility.
- The brokerage highlighted that NBFCs will not be required to move to an EBLR framework like banks.
Source: Jefferies
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Raises Grasim Target To Rs 3,910; Reiterates Top Pick
- Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Grasim Industries and raised its target price to Rs 3,910 from Rs 3,600.
- The brokerage said all business segments outperformed in Q1.
- VSF and chemicals benefited from pricing tailwinds, while newer businesses scaled up further.
- Paints continues to target 50% growth in FY27 and B2B e-commerce is expected to turn profitable by FY27-end.
- Jefferies said stronger standalone performance could narrow Grasim's holding-company discount.
Source: Jefferies
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Maintains Underperform On Apollo Hospitals Despite Q1 Beat
- Macquarie maintained an Underperform rating on Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 6,230.
- The brokerage said the Q1 beat was driven by stronger revenue performance.
- It acknowledged the company's broad-based operational strength but remains cautious on valuation.
Source: Macquarie
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Remains Positive On GMR Airports; Sees Structural Growth Drivers
- Macquarie maintained an Outperform rating on GMR Airports with a target price of Rs 125.
- The brokerage said current traffic headwinds are temporary.
- Future value creation is expected to come from higher aero yields, non-aero monetisation and airport adjacencies.
- Hyderabad traffic recovery and Bhogapuram ramp-up remain key monitorables.
Source: Macquarie
Stock Market Live: Yatra Online Q1 Profit Slumps 97.9%; Revenue Declines 10.4%
- Yatra Online reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 33 lakh in Q1, down 97.9% from Rs 15.9 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue declined 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 188 crore from Rs 210 crore.
- EBITDA fell 46.3% to Rs 12.4 crore from Rs 23.1 crore a year earlier.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 6.6% from 11% in the corresponding quarter last year.
- The company reported weaker revenue, operating profit and net profit during the June quarter, leading to a sharp decline in profitability.
Source: Company Filing
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Raises Lenskart Target To Rs 680; Retains Buy
- Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Lenskart and raised its target price to Rs 680 from Rs 600.
- The brokerage said Q1 reinforced the growth story, with strong revenue growth and margin expansion.
- Market creation remains the priority, with supply constraints rather than demand acting as a limitation.
- Jefferies highlighted premiumisation trends and improving international profitability.
- It described Meller as a potential future category-leading brand.
Source: Jefferies
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Says Impact Of RBI Loan Pricing Norms Likely To Be Gradual
- Morgan Stanley said PSU banks have a larger share of MCLR-linked loans than private-sector peers.
- The brokerage expects PSU lenders will need to recalibrate pricing models.
- Given the long implementation period, Morgan Stanley sees the impact as contained and gradual.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Stock Market Live: Citi Reiterates Buy On Apollo Hospitals; Calls It Top Pick
- Citi maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 10,770.
- Hospital EBITDA grew 25% on a like-for-like basis in Q1.
- ROCE remains strong at 28.5% despite ongoing expansion.
- Apollo plans to add over 5,800 beds over the next five years.
- Citi said the company offers strong medium-term earnings visibility and remains its top hospital pick.
Source: Citi
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Astral; Sees Volume Recovery
- Citi maintained a Buy rating on Astral with a target price of Rs 1,900.
- The brokerage said plumbing volumes were impacted by PVC price volatility in Q1.
- Volumes have recovered sharply in July, with double-digit growth seen in the first 4.5 months of FY27.
- Management remains confident of achieving 10%-15% volume growth guidance.
- Citi said the CPVC backward integration project remains on track for Q4 FY27 and could support market share gains.
Source: Citi
Stock Market Live: Citi Raises Lenskart Target Price To Rs 650; Retains Neutral
- Citi maintained a Neutral rating on Lenskart and raised its target price to Rs 650 from Rs 600.
- The brokerage said execution remains strong and growth momentum is expected to continue.
- Lenskart continues to address multiple price segments, supporting store expansion and customer acquisition.
- Citi remains watchful of growth momentum in H2 given a higher base.
- It believes current valuations already reflect much of the growth and margin improvement potential.
Source: Citi
Stock Market Live: Citi Reiterates Buy On HAL; Sees Re-Rating Potential Ahead
- Citi maintained a Buy rating on HAL with a target price of Rs 5,550.
- The brokerage said margin expansion was aided by operating leverage.
- Growth has remained strong even without meaningful contributions from the Tejas LCA programme.
- Citi sees scope for a re-rating once LCA deliveries begin.
- The next two years' order pipeline remains strong and execution visibility is healthy.
Source: Citi
Stock Market Live: Yes Bank Board Approves Medium Term Note Programme Following Rs 8,500 Crore Debt Fundraising Plan
- Yes Bank said its board has approved the establishment of a Medium Term Note Programme (MTNP), according to an exchange filing.
- MTNP (Medium Term Note Programme) enables the bank to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities in domestic and international markets over time.
- The development follows the bank's earlier approval to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through debt instruments.
- The programme is expected to provide Yes Bank with greater flexibility in accessing capital markets and diversifying its funding sources.
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Airtel; Sees Further ARPU Upside
- Citi maintained a Buy rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 2,230.
- The brokerage said Airtel's latest measures are consistent with management's premiumisation strategy.
- It estimates the move could boost ARPU by around Rs 4 per month and lift earnings by around 2%.
- Citi expects premiumisation to remain a key growth driver.
Source: Citi
Stock Market Live: Citi Says New RBI Loan Pricing Norms Aim To Improve Transparency; Impact Manageable
- Citi said the RBI's draft directions on interest rates are aimed at improving transparency, standardisation and borrower protection across lenders.
- The brokerage expects the overall impact on the sector to be manageable.
- It noted that an APR ceiling could affect lenders dependent on high-yield, small-ticket loans.
- Compliance costs and implementation complexity could be meaningful in the near term.
- However, the transition deadline of April 2029 provides sufficient time for lenders to adapt.
Source: Citi
Stock Market Live: UBS Raises Bosch Target Price To Rs 54,050 After Strong Q1
- UBS maintained its 'Buy' rating on Bosch and raised the target price to Rs 54,050 from Rs 45,530.
- The brokerage described Q1 as a "beat-and-raise" quarter.
- UBS said Bosch's legacy businesses delivered strong revenue growth and margin improvement.
- Lower employee and operating costs also contributed to better profitability during the quarter.
Source: UBS
Stock Market Live: Black Box Bags Rs 1,240 Crore Data Centre Order From US Hyperscaler
- Black Box said it has secured a Rs 1,240 crore order for a major data centre project in the US, according to an exchange filing.
- The contract has been awarded by a new Tier-1 US hyperscaler, marking a significant addition to the company's order book.
- The project underscores Black Box's growing presence in the global data centre infrastructure and digital connectivity space.
- The order is expected to strengthen the company's position in the hyperscale data centre segment and enhance revenue visibility.
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market Live: Power Grid Gets New Finance Director As Govt Appoints HPCL Executive
- Power Grid Corporation of India said the government has appointed Amol Babulal Taori as Director (Finance), according to an exchange filing.
- Taori is currently serving as Executive Director at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL).
- He has been appointed as Director (Finance) for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
- The appointment strengthens Power Grid's top management team at a time when the company continues to expand its transmission network and capital expenditure pipeline.
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market Live: UBS Maintains Buy On Astral, Sees Continued Market Share Gains
- UBS maintained a 'Buy' rating on Astral with a target price of Rs 1,950.
- The brokerage said Astral continues to gain market share despite flat industry volumes.
- Q2 demand trends remain encouraging, according to UBS.
- The brokerage expects Astral's decentralised manufacturing model and favourable PVC prices to support profitability and market share growth.
Source: UBS
Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Raises HAL Target Price To Rs 5,733, Sees Valuation Comfort
- JPMorgan maintained its 'Overweight' rating on HAL and increased its target price to Rs 5,733 from Rs 5,145.
- The brokerage said HAL's strong Q1 performance raises confidence in FY27 guidance.
- Deliveries of the LCA Mk1A remain a key monitorable.
- HAL continues to target double-digit growth in FY27, led by manufacturing.
- JPMorgan said HAL's valuation remains attractive given its sizeable order book and healthy return ratios.
Source: JPMorgan
Stock Market Live: BofA Maintains Neutral On TCS Amid Tata Sons Leadership Transition
- Bank of America maintained a 'Neutral' rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2,365.
- The brokerage is assessing the implications of changes in Tata Sons' leadership.
- It believes major organisational restructuring is unlikely before 2028.
- BofA said N. Chandrasekaran's familiarity with the business helped in strategic planning, AI-services initiatives and customer relationships.
- The brokerage sees limited risk over the next 12 months given the current CEO's tenure runs until May 2028.
Source: BofA
Stock Market Live: HSBC Positive On Airtel's ARPU Strategy, Maintains Buy
- HSBC maintained a 'Buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 2,500.
- The brokerage said Airtel's initiatives are aimed at increasing mobile ARPU.
- HSBC believes the strategy aligns with the company's focus on premiumisation, tariff repair and strengthening mobile monetisation.
Source: HSBC
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Raises Lenskart Target Price To Rs 715, Maintains Buy
- Goldman Sachs maintained its 'Buy' rating on Lenskart and raised its target price to Rs 715 from Rs 625.
- The brokerage said the company's growth and margin flywheel continues to deliver.
- International operations saw significant margin expansion aided by strong same-store sales growth.
- In India, revenue growth was volume-led, while operating leverage drove margin expansion.
- Goldman Sachs highlighted premiumisation as a new growth vector for the company.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Stock Market Live: Nomura Raises HAL Target Price To Rs 6,314 After Strong Q1 Performance
- Nomura maintained its 'Buy' rating on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) and raised its target price to Rs 6,314 from Rs 6,040.
- The brokerage said HAL beat estimates across key parameters in Q1 FY27.
- Order visibility remains strong, supported by a manufacturing order book-to-bill ratio of around 25x.
- Nomura expects an FY26-FY29 earnings CAGR of 19%.
- The brokerage said execution visibility remains healthy.
Source: Nomura
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Cuts Trent Target Price To Rs 2,960, Maintains Neutral
- Goldman Sachs maintained its 'Neutral' rating on Trent and trimmed its target price to Rs 2,960 from Rs 3,000.
- The brokerage said like-for-like (LFL) growth could remain muted by design as the company accelerates store expansion.
- Around 80% of new stores are being opened in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where sales throughput is typically lower.
- Goldman Sachs believes Trent's sales growth could miss consensus expectations in FY27.
- Raw material inflation could exert pressure in Q2 and Q3, though the company is expected to mitigate some of the impact through product mix.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed; Nikkei Jumps 1.40%
Asian markets were mixed in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.40% to 68,471.28, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.50% to 9,163. Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01% to 3,946.30.
Overall, Asian equities were supported by gains in technology stocks and easing concerns over an immediate US rate hike following softer inflation data. (ndtvprofit.com)
Stock Market Live: US Markets Close Mixed On Wednesday
US stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, August 12, as investors assessed softer-than-expected inflation data and fresh corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 rose 0.26% to 7,748.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.54% to 26,588.49, helped by strength in technology and AI-related stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.04% to 53,770.27, while the Russell 2000 advanced 0.61% to 3,045.48. (AP News)
US Market Close:
-
Dow Jones: 53,770.27 ▼ 21.58 points, -0.04%
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S&P 500: 7,748.50 ▲ 20.30 points, 0.26%
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Nasdaq: 26,588.49 ▲ 143.04 points, 0.54%
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Nasdaq 100: 29,742.60 ▲ 217.13 points, 0.74%
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Russell 2000: 3,045.48 ▲ 18.37 points, 0.61%
Stock Market Live: Good Morning, Readers! Stay Tuned For All The Key Market Action
Stock Market Live: Good Morning, Readers! Stay Tuned For All The Key Market Action
Keep track of the latest earnings announcements, IPO updates, block deals, global market cues, crude oil prices and other key developments that could influence the Indian stock market through the day.
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