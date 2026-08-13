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Apollo Hospitals, HAL, HPCL, Indian Oil, Quality Power, Bondada Engineering Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Apollo Hospitals, HAL, HPCL, IOC, and other firms announce final and interim dividends with August 14 as the record date for shareholder eligibility.

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Apollo Hospitals, HAL, HPCL, Indian Oil, Quality Power, Bondada Engineering Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: AI Generated

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bondada Engineering Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC), Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. and more will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 14, 2026.

Security NamePurpose
Alkali Metals Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
The Anup Engineering Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
Astral LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
Bondada Engineering LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.2800
Crest Ventures LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd-$Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Electrosteel Castings LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000
Federal Bank LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
Ganesh Consumer Products LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
Godawari Power and Ispat LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Hindustan Aeronautics LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
HB Portfolio LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 19.2500
Indian Oil Corporation LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
Kalyani Investment Company LtdDividend - Rs. - 10.0000
Kotyark Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
Lloyds Engineering Works LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
Mangalam Cement LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
Global Health LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Minda Corporation LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
NCC LtdDividend - Rs. - 2.2000
Premco Global Ltd-$Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Quality Power Electrical Equipments LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
Rain Industries LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
RBL Bank LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
REC LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.5500
Responsive Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
Rashi Peripherals LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Sandesh LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
Sanghvi Movers LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Sonata Software LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
Suryalata Spinning Mills LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Tourism Finance Corporation of India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
Vibrant Global Capital LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Xchanging Solutions LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 14 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 13 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: TCS, HAL, Airtel, Trent, Grasim, Lenskart, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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