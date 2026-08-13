Apollo Hospitals, HAL, HPCL, Indian Oil, Quality Power, Bondada Engineering Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bondada Engineering Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC), Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. and more will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 14, 2026.
|Security Name
|Purpose
|Alkali Metals Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|The Anup Engineering Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
|Astral Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|Bondada Engineering Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2800
|Crest Ventures Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Dynamatic Technologies Ltd-$
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Electrosteel Castings Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000
|Federal Bank Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
|Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
|HB Portfolio Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 19.2500
|Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
|Kalyani Investment Company Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
|Kotyark Industries Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|Mangalam Cement Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|Global Health Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|Minda Corporation Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|NCC Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 2.2000
|Premco Global Ltd-$
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|Rain Industries Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|RBL Bank Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|REC Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5500
|Responsive Industries Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|Rashi Peripherals Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Sandesh Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|Sanghvi Movers Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd-$
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Sonata Software Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
|Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|Vibrant Global Capital Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Xchanging Solutions Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
T+1 Settlement Cycle
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 14 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 13 will be the beneficiaries.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
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