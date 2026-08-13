Apollo Hospitals, HAL, HPCL, Indian Oil, Quality Power, Bondada Engineering Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bondada Engineering Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC), Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. and more will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 14, 2026.

Security Name Purpose Alkali Metals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 The Anup Engineering Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 Astral Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 Bondada Engineering Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2800 Crest Ventures Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Dynamatic Technologies Ltd-$ Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Electrosteel Castings Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000 Federal Bank Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000 Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 HB Portfolio Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 19.2500 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 Kalyani Investment Company Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 Kotyark Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 Mangalam Cement Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 Global Health Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Minda Corporation Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000 NCC Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 2.2000 Premco Global Ltd-$ Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 Rain Industries Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 RBL Bank Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 REC Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5500 Responsive Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 Rashi Peripherals Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Sandesh Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Sanghvi Movers Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Sonata Software Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Xchanging Solutions Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 14 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 13 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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