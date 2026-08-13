Dhoot Transmission IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 13. The Rs 3,066.89 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 74.21 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 31.69% listing gain.

Dhoot Transmission Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for the Dhoot Transmission IPO stood at Rs 276 as of 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. It indicates a listing price of Rs 1,147 apiece at a premium of 31.69% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their Dhoot Transmission IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 14.

Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Dhoot Transmission IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Dhoot Transmission” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Dhoot Transmission IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'DHOOTRANS' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Dhoot Transmission IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

From the dropdown menu, choose “Dhoot Transmissions Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Listing Date

Shares of Dhoot Transmission will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug. 17.

Dhoot Transmission IPO FInal Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 74.21 times overall.

Category Subscription QIB 212.92x NII 51.93x Retail 8.12x Overall 74.21x

Dhoot Transmission IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 3,066.89 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.61 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale of 1.91 crore shares worth Rs 1,666.89 crore. The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 829-Rs 871 per share.

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