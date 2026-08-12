Three Domino's Pizza Outlets In Mumbai Lose Licence After FDA Flags Hygiene Violations

Food safety authorities have suspended the food-business licences of three Domino's Pizza outlets in Mumbai, operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., following the discovery of multiple hygiene, storage, and operational deficiencies.

The regulatory actions were taken due to direct violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Business Licensing and Registration) Regulations, 2011, specifically pertaining to the mandatory hygiene and sanitary practices outlined in Schedule 4.

The suspended outlets are located in Vile Parle, Borivali, and Ghatkopar.

The action taken by the Tukaram Mundhe-headed Maharashtra FDA also led to the suspension of a Domino's outlet in Karad.

The most extensive list of violations was recorded at the Domino's Pizza branch located inside R-City Mall on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghatkopar (West). During the inspection of this outlet, authorities found evidence of pest infestation and noted that the management lacked effective pest-control measures or related documentation.

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Additionally, the Ghatkopar outlet failed to follow standard FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and FEFO (First-Expired, First-Out) inventory practices in its food storage, and proper temperature controls were not being maintained. The inspection also revealed a lack of proper cleaning and sanitation facilities, as well as the absence of a defined cleaning schedule.

Furthermore, the R-City Mall branch failed to produce mandatory operational and safety records, including food-grade certificates and necessary documentation for materials coming into contact with food. The outlet also lacked essential records regarding its food handlers, such as proof of cleanliness, medical examinations, licensing, and the use of protective gear like gloves and aprons. Additionally, management was unable to provide routine food and water testing reports, calibration and preventive maintenance records, or demonstrate an effective protocol for resolving customer complaints.

Similar regulatory breaches led to the suspension of two other locations. The licence for the Vile Parle (West) outlet—situated at Shop Nos. 6, 8, and 10 on S.V. Road (D.J. Road corner)—was suspended after inspectors recorded multiple violations of Schedule 4 requirements.

A third suspension was issued to the Borivali (West) branch, located on the ground and first floors of Shop No. 14 on Veer Savarkar Road, near the St. Francis School Ground in IC Colony, which was also penalized for failing to adhere to the mandated food safety protocols.

The licences will remain suspended pending compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Regulations.

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