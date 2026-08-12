Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Registers Impressive Early Sales

Awarapan 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release with bookings now underway across India. The film has registered a steady response in several key markets, with bookings picking up in Hindi 2D shows. The latest advance sales indicate healthy interest from audiences ahead of the opening day.

Awarapan 2 Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has grossed Rs 2.16 crore in bookings for its opening day across India, excluding blocked seats. The film has sold 66,561 tickets across 3,742 shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 252.

Including blocked seats, the first-day booking gross stands at Rs 3.64 crore.

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State-Wise Advance Booking Performance

As per the latest data Sacnilk, Delhi is leading the booking charts with Rs 54.46 lakh in gross collections (Rs 78.76 lakh including blocked seats) from 507 shows. Maharashtra follows with Rs 48.93 lakh (Rs 80.53 lakh including blocked seats) across 723 shows.

Among other major markets, Mumbai has collected Rs 30.46 lakh, while Hyderabad has registered Rs 11.26 lakh with 25% real occupancy across 89 shows. Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 20.36 lakh, Gujarat has contributed Rs 17.23 lakh, while West Bengal has collected Rs 14.92 lakh. Telangana has registered Rs 11.26 lakh with the highest real occupancy among major states at 23%.

Among other major centres, Kolkata has earned Rs 11.94 lakh, Pune has collected Rs 9.16 lakh, Bengaluru has recorded Rs 7.33 lakh, and Lucknow has contributed Rs 5.93 lakh. Patna has also shown strong demand with 25% occupancy, while Agra has registered 36% occupancy despite a limited number of shows.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a Hindi action thriller starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The film serves as the sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan and marks the return of the franchise after nearly two decades. The movie follows a new chapter in the protagonist's journey and is backed by Vishesh Films.

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