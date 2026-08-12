BofA Enters Into JV With Jio Financial, To Buy 49% Stake In Credit Arm

Bank of America (BofA) has entered into a joint venture with Jio Financial Ltd., according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The top lender, as per the announcement, is also set to acquire up to a 49.9% stake in Jio Credit Limited, the lending subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, in a deal worth Rs 18,268 crore.

Under the agreement, Jio Credit will issue equity shares worth Rs 6,613 crore and warrants worth Rs 11,655 crore to BofA through a preferential allotment. The total investment is approximately $1.9 billion.

The transaction will create a strategic joint venture between Jio Financial Services and the US banking giant.

Jio Credit's Assets Cross Rs 30,000 Crore

Jio Credit has rapidly expanded its lending operations since beginning its journey as a digital-first NBFC. The company had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 30,667 crore as of June 30, 2026.

The company offers secured lending products across retail and commercial segments. These include mortgages, loans against securities, commercial finance and supply-chain finance.

(This is a developing story)

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