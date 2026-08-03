Citi Taps Bank Of America's Rohan Sen As Head Of Tech Services Banking

Citi has hired Rohan Sen from Bank of America to lead its coverage of the technology services sector, as the bank continues to expand its technology investment banking business and compete for more advisory deals in the sector.

Sen joins Citi after more than 11 years at Bank of America, where he was a managing director in the technology investment banking group in New York. At Citi, he will be based in New York and report to Pankaj Goel and Mark Keene, the bank's global co-heads of technology investment banking.

The appointment was announced through an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo, while Bank of America declined to comment.

Goel and Keene described technology services as a “highly strategic” focus area for Citi globally. They said Sen's appointment marks an important step in the bank's plan to strengthen its technology banking franchise.

Sen brings more than 18 years of investment banking experience across technology and telecommunications, media and technology (TMT) sectors. Before joining Citi, he spent around 11 years at Bank of America. He joined the bank in 2015 and became a managing director in its technology investment banking team.

Before Bank of America, Sen worked at Guggenheim Partners in its TMT investment banking group. He previously spent around three years at Houlihan Lokey as an investment banking associate and began his career at Credit Suisse as an investment banking analyst.

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Citi Steps Up Technology Banking Hiring

Sen's appointment is the latest in a series of senior hires by Citi as it seeks to build a stronger presence in technology investment banking.

In July, Citi hired five managing directors for its US technology investment banking business from competitors including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and UBS. The hires included Chris Groe, Florian Plath, Dhruv Fotadar, Anand Agarwal and Josh Sheets.

Citi also appointed Anand Govind, a former chief financial officer at software company o9 Solutions, as a managing director in its technology investment banking business earlier this year.

The hiring drive follows Citi's appointment of veteran JPMorgan banker Pankaj Goel as global co-head of technology investment banking alongside Keene in 2025.

The bank has been investing in its technology coverage as deal activity across software, IT services and other technology segments remains an important part of the global investment banking market.

With Sen now taking charge of technology services coverage, Citi is looking to deepen relationships with companies in the sector and strengthen its ability to advise them on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and other strategic transactions.

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