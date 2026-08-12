Awarapan 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast — All You Need To Know About Emraan Hashmi Starrer

Nearly two decades after Awarapan earned cult status among movie lovers, the franchise is making a comeback with a brand-new chapter.

The sequel has generated excitement among fans who have been waiting to revisit the action-packed world of the original film. Before the new instalment arrives in theatres, here's everything you need to know about its release.

Awarapan Recap

Awarapan was released in 2007 and follows Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi), a hitman who works for a gangster named Malik. His life changes when he is tasked with guarding Malik's captured girlfriend, Reema.

As Shivam gets to know about her sad situation, he helps her run away, which leads to a dangerous conflict with the gangsters. The film ends with Shivam giving his life to help Reema, making Awarapan a touching story about redemption, love, and sacrifice.

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Awarapan 2 Plot

The makers have kept the storyline largely under wraps. However, the film continues the journey of Shivam Pandit, with Emraan Hashmi returning to reprise the iconic role. The sequel is expected to blend high-octane action, emotional drama, and suspense while introducing fresh characters that expand the franchise's narrative.

Awarapan 2 Cast

Emraan Hashmi reprises his role as Shivam Pandit. Joining him are Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, and Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep.

The supporting cast includes Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood, Atul Kumar as Samarth, Aniruddh Rawal as Sikandar, and Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, bringing together a blend of familiar and fresh faces for the sequel.

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Vishesh Bhatt produces it under the Vishesh Films banner.

Runtime And Music

Awarapan 2 is reported to be 140 minutes long. The film's music is composed by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Jeet Gannguli, Akhil Sachdeva, and Wasif Ahmad. The soundtrack promises a mix of emotional songs and modern tracks that match the action and thriller tone of the movie.

Awarapan 2 Release Date

Awarapan 2 is set to be released in theatres on August 14, 2026. Originally, it was planned for a release on April 3, 2026, but the date was changed.

Produced by Vishesh Films, the sequel is one of the major Bollywood films during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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