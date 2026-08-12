Washington Sundar Unlikely To Join India For Sri Lanka Tests Amid Injury Concerns: Report

India's injury concerns ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka could deepen further, with all-rounder Washington Sundar now unlikely to feature in the second Test as well, according to a report by The Times of India.

Due to a leg injury he suffered during India's white-ball tour of England last month, Sundar was already ruled out of the first Test in Galle. Although there was little chance he would make it back for the second Test in Colombo, it now seems more unlikely.

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According to the report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) and the Indian team management are unwilling to rush Sundar's return, especially with the squad already dealing with multiple injury setbacks.

The spin-bowling all-rounder is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE in Bengaluru for a hamstring injury. The Times of India reported that his chances of linking up with the squad in Sri Lanka before the second Test are “very slim”.

The report added that the BCCI will carry out a detailed fitness assessment next week before taking a final call.

India has already lost two key players for the series. Batter Sai Sudharsan was ruled out after suffering a right toe stress reaction. The BCCI said he is recovering well at the Centre of Excellence under medical supervision, with Sarfaraz Khan named as his replacement.

Fast bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah will also miss the series as he continues his recovery from the left knee injury he picked up during the ODI series against England. The BCCI Men's Selection Committee has drafted in Auqib Nabi as his replacement.

Despite the growing injury list, India heads into the series on the back of a confidence-boosting performance in a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.

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The visitors secured a six-wicket victory, with Devdutt Padikkal remaining unbeaten on 142, while the bowlers combined effectively to seal the win.

The first Test will be played in Galle from Aug. 15 to 19, while the second Test is scheduled to be played at SSC in Colombo from Aug. 23 to 27.

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