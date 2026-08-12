iOS 27 Beta 5 Code Reveals Six Unreleased iPhones, Including Foldable Ultra': Report

Apple is preparing to break from its usual pattern of unveiling its entire iPhone lineup in one go, with its next generation iPhone 18 series likely arriving in two separate phases rather than a single September launch.

The clue come from hidden code inside IOS 27 beta 5, which references six unreleased iPhone models tucked inside system files tied to battery management, according to a report by Macworld.

The internal codenames uncovered are V62 for the iPhone Air2, V63 for iPhone 18 pro, V64 for iPhone 18 pro max, V67 for the standard iPhone 18, V68 for iPhone ultra and V69 for iPhone 18e. These identifiers do not disclose specifications, but they match names that have circulated in earlier supply chain leaks, according to Macworld's report.

Of the six, the iPhone Ultra carries the most significance as it is widely expected to the Apple's first foldable smartphone and earlier, IOS 27 beta builds has already hinted at support for foldable displays and dual-battery configurations capabilities not found in any current iPhone, as reported by Business Today.

According to reports, Apple will launch only three models this autumn- iPhone 18 pro, iPhone 18 pro max and the foldable iPhone 18 Ultra while the standard iPhone 18, the budget iPhone 18e and the second generation iPhone Air are expected to follow in Spring 2027. This would represent a marked shift from Apple's longstanding practice of releasing its full iPhone lineup together each year.

For prospective buyers, the timeline could matter but those seeking Apple's premium or foldable offerings may have new choices this fall, while anyone waiting on the standard iPhone 18 or Next iPhone Air could face a considerably longer wait, the repor stated.

Apple has not officially confirmed any of the six devices neither pricing nor final specifications have been disclosed. The company is expected to announce its fall event within the next two weeks.

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