India Tour Of Sri Lanka 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Live Telecast & Streaming Details

India will begin their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Aug. 15 in Galle, marking their first Test tour of the island nation since 2017. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle, with the second Test scheduled in Colombo.

India Squad Update

The visitors have named a 15-player squad led by captain Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain. India's line-up is boosted by the return of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after recovering from a tennis elbow issue.

India suffered a major blow as star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out on medical advice due to a lingering knee problem, with Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi named as his replacement. All-rounder Washington Sundar will also miss the opening Test, opening the door for off-spinner Saransh Jain.

Ahead of the main series, India will fine-tune their preparations with a three-day warm-up match in Colombo from Aug. 7. The fixture is expected to give the batting line-up valuable time at the crease while allowing the bowlers to gauge the local conditions before the series gets underway.

Sri Lanka Squad Update

Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squad.

India Tour Of Sri Lanka 2026: Schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) Warm-up Match Aug. 7–9, 2026 NCC, Colombo 10 a.m. 1st Test Aug. 15–19, 2026 Galle International Stadium, Galle 10 a.m. 2nd Test Aug. 23–27, 2026 Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo 10 a.m.

Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Tests Live In India

All matches of India Tour Of Sri Lanka 2026 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India Tour Of Sri Lanka 2026: Live Streaming

Live streaming of the India tour of Sri Lanka 2026 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

ALSO READ: India's Next Cricket Match: Full India Cricket Schedule 2026, Date, Time, Venue And Opponent

India Tour Of Sri Lanka 2026: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), B Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

*Subject to fitness clearance

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced.

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