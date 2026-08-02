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India's Next Cricket Match: Full India Cricket Schedule 2026, Date, Time, Venue And Opponent

India's next match is against Sri Lanka on August 15. Check India's complete 2026 cricket schedule, fixtures, venues, match timings and opponents.

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India's Next Cricket Match: Full India Cricket Schedule 2026, Date, Time, Venue And Opponent
Shubman Gill will lead the side when India takes on Sri Lanka in August
Photo Source: X/BCCI

India's next international match is against Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series beginning on August 15, 2026. The Men in Blue have a busy schedule for the remainder of the year, including series against the West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, along with the Asian Games. Here's India's complete cricket schedule for 2026.

India's Next Match Details

India's next international assignment is against Sri Lanka. The two teams will play a two-match Test series as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

  • Opponent: Sri Lanka national cricket team

  • Match Format: First Test of the two-match series

  • Start Date: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

  • Start Time: 10 a.m. IST

  • Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka Schedule

The first Test commences on Aug. 15 at the Galle International Stadium. The team will then travel to Colombo for the second Test match, scheduled from Aug. 23 to 27 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground. Both Test matches are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. IST daily.

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
Aug. 15 – Aug. 191st Test10 a.m.

Galle International Stadium, Galle

Aug. 23 – Aug. 272nd Test10 a.m.

Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground, Colombo

After concluding the Test series in Sri Lanka, India will enter one of its busiest international stretches of 2026, featuring bilateral series, the Asian Games, and a full tour of New Zealand.

ALSO READ: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Returns To Africa: 12 Venues, New Format And Brand Unveiled

India's Remaining 2026 Calendar

India have a packed international calendar across Tests, ODIs and T20Is for the remainder of 2026.

MonthTour detailsHost CountryNo. of matches
September 2026India tour of Afghanistan (Tentative)Afghanistan3 T20I
September–October 2026West Indies tour of IndiaIndia3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
September–October 2026Asian GamesJapanT20Is
October–December 2026India tour of New ZealandNew Zealand

2 Test, 5 ODI, 5 T20Is

December 2026Sri Lanka tour of IndiaIndia3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

According to Cricbuzz, the Afghanistan Cricket Board expects the three-match T20I series against India to go ahead, although the schedule could change if India's Bangladesh tour is confirmed.

Starting in late September and running into October, India will host the West Indies for some white-ball cricket of three ODIs and five T20I matches.

From late October through early December, the team will embark on a tour of New Zealand to play two Tests, five ODIs, and five T20I internationals.

India will close out 2026 at home, hosting Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series of three ODIs and three T20 internationals throughout December.

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