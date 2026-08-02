India's Next Cricket Match: Full India Cricket Schedule 2026, Date, Time, Venue And Opponent

India's next international match is against Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series beginning on August 15, 2026. The Men in Blue have a busy schedule for the remainder of the year, including series against the West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, along with the Asian Games. Here's India's complete cricket schedule for 2026.

India's Next Match Details

India's next international assignment is against Sri Lanka. The two teams will play a two-match Test series as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Opponent: Sri Lanka national cricket team

Match Format: First Test of the two-match series

Start Date: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

Start Time: 10 a.m. IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka Schedule

The first Test commences on Aug. 15 at the Galle International Stadium. The team will then travel to Colombo for the second Test match, scheduled from Aug. 23 to 27 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground. Both Test matches are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. IST daily.

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Aug. 15 – Aug. 19 1st Test 10 a.m. Galle International Stadium, Galle Aug. 23 – Aug. 27 2nd Test 10 a.m. Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground, Colombo

After concluding the Test series in Sri Lanka, India will enter one of its busiest international stretches of 2026, featuring bilateral series, the Asian Games, and a full tour of New Zealand.

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India's Remaining 2026 Calendar

India have a packed international calendar across Tests, ODIs and T20Is for the remainder of 2026.

Month Tour details Host Country No. of matches September 2026 India tour of Afghanistan (Tentative) Afghanistan 3 T20I September–October 2026 West Indies tour of India India 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is September–October 2026 Asian Games Japan T20Is October–December 2026 India tour of New Zealand New Zealand 2 Test, 5 ODI, 5 T20Is December 2026 Sri Lanka tour of India India 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

According to Cricbuzz, the Afghanistan Cricket Board expects the three-match T20I series against India to go ahead, although the schedule could change if India's Bangladesh tour is confirmed.

Starting in late September and running into October, India will host the West Indies for some white-ball cricket of three ODIs and five T20I matches.

From late October through early December, the team will embark on a tour of New Zealand to play two Tests, five ODIs, and five T20I internationals.

India will close out 2026 at home, hosting Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series of three ODIs and three T20 internationals throughout December.

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