The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 17: Christopher Nolan Film Maintains Strong Hold In India

The Odyssey continues to perform well at the Indian box office more than two weeks after its release. The Christopher Nolan directorial has maintained strong audience interest over its third weekend and is now closing in on the Rs 150-crore mark in India.

Performance So Far

The Odyssey collected Rs 3.05 crore on Day 17 from 618 shows so far, pushing its India net total to Rs 147.25 crore and gross collection to Rs 175.60 crore, according to Sacnilk. The English version continued to lead with 62.17% occupancy, showing that the film is still attracting audiences in its third weekend.

Collections - Opening Day To Now

The Odyssey enjoyed a strong opening weekend, collecting Rs 17.40 crore, Rs 22 crore and Rs 21.90 crore in its first three days. It ended its opening week with Rs 90.30 crore, added another Rs 44.95 crore in Week 2, and entered its third weekend with Rs 3.15 crore on Friday and Rs 5.80 crore on Saturday.

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All About The Film

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is a fantasy action epic based on Homer's ancient Greek poem of the same name. Made on a reported budget of around $250 million, the film was released in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.

Filmed across multiple countries using practical locations and large-scale sets, the film is among Christopher Nolan's most ambitious productions. The Odyssey was shot using IMAX cameras and has been one of the biggest IMAX releases of the year.

The film follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he embarks on a long and dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces mythical creatures including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso, while battling powerful enemies and life-threatening challenges.

The star-studded cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in key roles.

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