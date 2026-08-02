Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay Film Crosses Rs 200-Crore India Gross

Jana Nayagan continued its second weekend run with a steady performance on Sunday. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer has moved closer to the Rs 200-crore India gross milestone while maintaining strong occupancy in its Tamil version.

Performance So Far

On its second Sunday, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 6.82 crore from 3,167 shows across India. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 171.72 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 200.55 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Collections - From Opening Day to Now

The Vijay-starrer opened with a massive Rs 42.70 crore on July 23 and ended its first week with Rs 153.55 crore in India. The second week began with Rs 3.55 crore on July 31 before collections jumped to Rs 7.8 crore on Saturday due to the weekend.

On its second Sunday, the film has added Rs 5.89 crore so far, taking its India net total close to Rs 171 crore. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 5.48 crore from 1,857 shows with 59% overall occupancy.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 17: Christopher Nolan Film Maintains Strong Hold In India, Check Sunday Earnings

All About The Film

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a reportedly Rs 500-crore action drama and marks Vijay's final film before he entered politics full-time. The film follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who takes on a powerful enemy and emerges as a people's leader against corruption.

The film stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John in key roles.

Ahead of its release, the film made headlines over its CBFC certification delay, an online leak, its 'A' certificate, and controversy surrounding a Cauvery-related dialogue. Despite the controversies, Jana Nayagan opened to a strong box office response, fuelled by the excitement around Vijay's farewell film.

Released in theatres on July 23, 2026, the Jana Nayagan continues to draw audiences, especially in Tamil Nadu, despite entering its second week.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4: Tom Holland Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India, Check Sunday Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.