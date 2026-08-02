Silver Screen To Bronze Medal: How Watching 'Mary Kom' Inspired Pakistan's CWG Prodigy

Pakistan's Fatima Zahra has scripted history by becoming the country's first woman boxer to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 22-year-old won, who won bronze in the women's 60kg event, says her journey was inspired by India's boxing legend Mary Kom.

Inspired By Mary Kom

Fatima grew up in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, where there were very few female boxing role models. At the age of 10, she found her inspiration in Mary Kom after watching the 2014 biopic based on the Indian champion's life.

After winning the bronze medal, Fatima told PTI, "I am inspired by India's Mary Kom."

She added, "I used to watch the film made on her life. When I started boxing I used to watch that movie and train. I have a lot of respect for her and inshallah one day, I will become like her. I hope I can meet her."

For Fatima, it was not only Mary Kom's achievements but also her journey from a humble background to becoming one of the world's greatest boxers that motivated her.

Her Journey

Fatima's bronze medal is the first Commonwealth Games boxing medal won by a Pakistani woman. Her achievement comes after years of hard work and overcoming challenges away from the ring.

She revealed that her family did not support her decision to take up boxing in the beginning.

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"My background is not that strong. My basic coach taught me everything. My family was against boxing. They would not let me go for training but I fought with them and continued training," she said. "And now they are more tense than me for my fight and competition."

Encouraging More Girls

Fatima hopes her success will encourage more girls in Pakistan to follow their dreams and take up sports.

"I was also just another girl. I joined boxing, trained and worked hard. I want other girls who are told to work at home to come out like me. I have struggled and worked so hard. I want others to get boosted by my performance and get inspired," she said.

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