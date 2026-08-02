A 60-Year Break Ends As Lion Brewery Co Brings Its Premium Beers Back To India

British brewer Lion Brewery Co has returned to the Indian market after more than six decades, launching its premium beer portfolio in Delhi as it looks to benefit from the country's fast-growing premiumisation trend.

Founded in London in 1836, Lion Brewery Co has entered India through a partnership with Copperdrop Spirits, which will act as its exclusive importer and distributor. The company plans to expand into Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next phase.

The India entry also carries historical significance for the brewer. Lion Brewery Co was among the early producers and exporters of India Pale Ale, or IPA, a beer style developed for export to India during the British era.

“India is not just a new market for us, it's part of Lion Brewery Co's story,” said Will Julius, managing director of Lion Brewery Co.

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Lion Brewery Co Targets India's Premium Beer Consumer

The brewer is entering India as consumers increasingly move towards premium and craft beer. According to company data cited in the statement, India's premium beer segment is growing at more than 40% annually.

Rising disposable incomes in cities, changing consumer preferences and the growth of microbreweries are supporting this shift. The overall Indian beer market was estimated at around $4.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8-10% through 2028, according to IMARC Group data cited by the company.

The premium segment, however, is expanding much faster, with growth estimated at around 42-45%. “To bring Lion back after more than half a century, and to do so at a time when the premium beer segment is growing so rapidly in India, is incredibly exciting,” Julius said.

Island Lager And Pale Ale Launch In Delhi

Lion Brewery Co has started its India journey with two products, Island Lager and Pale Ale. Both are currently available in 330 ml bottles in Delhi.

The company said it plans to introduce additional formats as its India operations expand.

Copperdrop Spirits will support the brand's distribution in the country, with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh identified as the next markets.

“We see strong potential for premium international craft brands in India,” said Rohan Khare of Copperdrop Spirits. He added that Lion Brewery Co's heritage, authenticity and quality could appeal to Indian consumers.

Lion Brewery Co was restored in 2018 by a group of friends. Its return to India now comes at a time when premium beer is becoming one of the fastest-growing pockets of the country's broader alcoholic beverages market.

The company will now look to turn its historic connection with India into a modern premium beer opportunity, starting with Delhi and expanding into other high-growth markets.

(With PTI inputs)

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