MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 To Be OUT Today; Check, Direct Link

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to announce the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, August 2, for admissions to BE and BTech programmes. Candidates who participated in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check their allotment status by logging in to the official counselling portal, fe2026.mahacet.org, using their application credentials.

The seat allotment has been prepared based on candidates' MHT CET merit rank, category, reservation rules, preferences filled during option entry, and seat availability across participating engineering colleges in Maharashtra.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 will be provided here once the result is activated -> Direct Link

How To Check MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026

Visit the official website at fe2026.mahacet.org.

Click on the CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.

Log in using your Application ID and Password.

View your allotted institute and course details.

Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: What Next?

Candidates allotted a seat in CAP Round 1 will have to:

Accept the allotted seat online by choosing the applicable option (Freeze, Float or Slide, wherever applicable).

Pay the prescribed seat acceptance fee.

Report to the allotted institute within the deadline along with the required documents to complete the admission process.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seat may be eligible to participate in the subsequent CAP rounds as per the CET Cell's counselling schedule.

The MHT CET CAP Round 1 seat acceptance deadline is August 5. Candidates must log in to the counselling portal, choose the Freeze, Float or Slide option, and pay the seat acceptance fee by the deadline to confirm their allotted engineering seat.

MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026

The CAP (Centralised Admission Process) is conducted by the Maharashtra CET Cell for admission to undergraduate engineering courses across government, aided and private colleges in the state. The counselling process includes merit list publication, option entry, seat allotment, seat acceptance and institute reporting across multiple rounds.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, had released the MHT CET 2026 final merit list 2026 for the CAP process on July 28.

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