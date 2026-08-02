US-Iran Conflict, RBI MPC Decision, SBI Q1 Earnings & More — The Week Ahead

The upcoming trading week is likely to remain volatile with investors closely tracking the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, April to June quarter earnings, global geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows as the benchmark indices recovered this week.

The Indian stock market eneded its latest losing streak as easing crude oil prices, improving geopolitical sentiment, strong corporate earnings for the April-June quarter and renewed buying by foreign institutional investors lifted investor confidence.

The Nifty surged 2.59% during the week to close at 24,383.60 points, while the Sensex advanced 2.68 per cent to settle at 78,094.64. The benchmark indices recorded their second consecutive monthly gain in July.

RBI MPC Meeting

One of the major domestic event this week is the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The three-day meeting will begin on August 3, with the policy decision and RBI Governor's statement scheduled for August 5.

Investors will look at the central bank's commentary on inflation, economic growth and the future interest rate trajectory for cues.

Q1 Earnings

Financial results by major companies will be in focus this week as several heavyweights are set to announce their financial results for the first quarter of FY27. State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Marico, Power Grid Corporation of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Trent, Britannia Industries are some of the companies scheduled to announce quarterly earnings in the upcoming week.

US-Iran Conflict

Geopolitical tensions will be in focus amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump called off additional strikes on Iran as Washington stepped up efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

FII inflows

In the upcoming week, focus will be on FIIs as foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian equities in July after four straight months of selling, pumping in Rs 20,200 crore, led by attractive valuations, improving corporate earnings and easing global headwinds.

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