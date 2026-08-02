The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 16: Christopher Nolan's Film Registers Higher Occupancy, Mints This Amount

More than two weeks after its release, The Odyssey continues to attract audiences in India. After a modest third Friday, Christopher Nolan's epic witnessed a strong jump on Saturday, helped by the weekend rush and improved occupancy.

Day 16 Box Office Report

On third Saturday, The Odyssey collected Rs 5.80 crore net in India, registering an 84.1% growth over Friday's Rs 3.15 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 144.20 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 172 crore.

Language-Wise Performance

The Odyssey was screened across 1,237 shows nationwide on Day 16.

The English version once again led the collections, earning Rs 5.50 crore from 987 shows with 75% overall occupancy. Audience turnout improved steadily during the day, rising from 37.56% in the morning to 58.22% in the afternoon, 67% in the evening and 70.11% during the night shows.

The Hindi version collected Rs 0.23 crore from 196 shows, recording 33% overall occupancy.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 0.05 crore from 31 shows, registering 72% occupancy, while the Telugu version earned Rs 0.02 crore from 23 shows with 30% occupancy.

Box Office Journey So Far

The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Day 1 i.e. July 17, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. It then collected Rs 8 crore, Rs 8.35 crore, Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 6.15 crore from Day 4 to Day 7, finishing its first week with Rs 90.30 crore.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 6.85 crore on July 24, Rs 11.05 crore on July 25, Rs 11.45 crore on July 26, Rs 3.85 crore on July 27, Rs 4.75 crore on July 28, Rs 4.25 crore on July 29 and Rs 2.75 crore on Day 14 (July 30), taking its second-week total to Rs 44.95 crore.

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The film collected Rs 3.15 crore on Day 15 (August 1) before bouncing back to Rs 5.80 crore on Day 16 (August 2).

About The Film

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's classic epic and follows Odysseus as he journeys home after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures, dangerous obstacles and powerful enemies along the way.

The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in key roles.

Weekly Collections:

Week 1: Rs 90.30 crore

Week 2: Rs 44.95 crore

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