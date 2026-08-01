A Swing And A Hit — Spider-Man: Brand New Day Movie Review

Spider-Man isn't beloved as a superhero because he's a suave billionaire piloting an iron suit, or because he's a superhuman war hero wrapped in the American flag.

It's because he has problems just like we do, but he also has heart, and grit to boot. Who hasn't worried about having enough money saved up to last them till the end of the month? Who hasn't had to juggle relationships, commitments and personal passions without having to compromise on one of those things?

Thor doesn't deal with that, neither does Iron Man or Captain America. But Spider-Man always does. Spider-Man: Brand New Day seems to understand that and double down on it.

Weaving A Strong Narrative

The film explores the importance of Peter Parker in keeping Spider-Man going.

Photo Credit: IMDb

Helmed by Dustin Daniel Cretton who previously directed Marvel's fantasy martial arts film Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day serves as a soft reboot of the superhero character, bringing him back to his friendly-neighborhood roots.

The driving force of the narrative involves Spider-Man living in a world that has forgotten his alter-ego Peter Parker due to magical shenanigans in the previous films. Without a civilian identity to embody, Parker throws himself into being a hero fulltime. Which comes with its consequences, both emotional and .. biological.

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Despite mirroring director Sam Raimi's seminal Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s with its focus on Spider-Man's middle-class struggles, it breaks new ground by exploring the importance of Peter Parker in keeping Spider-Man going.

Instead of dealing with the weight of the responsibility that comes from heroism, it instead examines the value of human connection, and relationships in empowering a superhero.

Similar to Matt Reeves' The Batman, the film chooses to centre its narrative around a mysterious villain who seems to be pulling the strings from the background. It also features other superhero characters such as the Punisher and the Hulk, but as was done in The Batman, they act as organic supporting characters with their own lives and struggles who just happen to cross paths with Spidey.

It never feels like a crowded crossover event where Spider-Man is overshadowed by other heroes such as Iron Man, or other variants of himself from alternate universes, the characters are strictly supporting cast members and add depth and momentum to the narrative which is still centred around the titular protagonist.

Behind The Mask

Cinematographer Brett Pawlak to give the film's visual language a sense of fluidity.

Photo Credit: IMDb

Cretton brings his eye for deft camerawork and dynamic movement from Shang Chi, to the film, working with cinematographer Brett Pawlak to give the film's visual language a sense of fluidity as well as intimacy.

Most notable is the creative use of POV shots to put the audience in the boots of the webhead himself, having us swing across the screen with him.

The costume, like the film's themes seems to hold a deep reverence for the character's roots, ditching the high-tech aesthetic for a homemade look that is almost indistinguishable from the way Steve Ditko drew the character in his very first appearance in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15.

The score by Michael Giacchino feels serviceable if not a bit phoned in, the composer's innovation and imagination displayed in other projects such as The Batman did not seem as pronounced in this film.

The CGI also feels a bit rough around the edges at times, but is easy to excuse when the action is executed with such meticulous precision.

Spectacle is also balanced by a narrative that is deeply character-oriented, the camera knows when to pause and take a breath and allow the audience to soak in the emotions of a scene. The lighting this time, has depth and intention, making each frame feel intentional and evocative instead of economical and serviceable.

The trademark MCU humour is also used more deftly, deepening the drama of a scene rather than detracting from its gravity.

A Compelling Ensemble

Jon Bernthal's vigilante character the Punisher also makes his mark on the film.

Photo Credit: IMDb

Tom Holland's Spider-Man seems to have finally filled out his cobweb-embossed boots, gone are the days of a squeaky-voiced teenager looking for mentor figures in billionaire tech moguls, or older versions of himself from alternate universes. For the first time, his character actually feels like Spider-Man.

Holland essays an aimless, anxiety-ridden young man who stands tall and lands on his own feet. There is maturity, depth and intentionality to his performance, making his Spider-Man feel larger than life, and also deeply relatable.

Zendaya who plays his former lover MJ is another standout, having her character evolve from an edgy and street-smart teenager to a perceptive, emotionally intelligent and thoughtful young adult.

Jon Bernthal's vigilante character the Punisher also makes his mark on the film, with him and Spider-Man sharing a refreshing buddy cop dynamic, rather than rehashing the tired mentor trope. Though Bernthal's character seems to ham it up a bit too much for comedic effect, grunting like a Neanderthal and sounding like a caricature of a grizzled war veteran, stepping away from his previous grounded portrayal.

A Swing And A Hit

The film aims to be is a heartfelt adaptation of an iconic comic book character and largely succeeds.

Photo Credit: IMDb

Spider-Man Brand New Day is a film that is confident in its own skin and largely succeeds at being a memorable piece of pop art with a soul. This is evident in the way Tom Holland reportedly stepped up and influenced the production's direction as per reports.

Holland's experiences on set of director Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey seem to have influenced his push for the film to be geared around an emotional, sincere and heartfelt narrative, rather than spectacle, brand recognition and mass appeal.

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"We are not going to come to set to figure it out. We need to know why we are making this movie beyond the fact that it's 'Spider-Man 4' and they make loads of money and we're going to just have a big summer. Why are we making this movie?” Holland reportedly stated, according to Variety.

Taking the film in this direction seemed to have paid off in spades as its choices don't seem to pander to executives, comic book nerds or the Academy. What it aims to be is a heartfelt adaptation of an iconic comic book character, and that is exactly what it is.

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