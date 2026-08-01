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Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar Win Boxing Gold At Commonwealth Games

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning world champion Jaismine also clinched gold against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh.

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Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar Win Boxing Gold At Commonwealth Games
India's Preeti Pawar beat Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the Women's 54kg boxing final at the CWG 2026.
Photo Source: PTI

Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar won the gold medals in the women's 57kg and women's 54kg final bouts respectively at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who was the defending champion.

Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other.

However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponents.

Earlier, Preeti made a commanding start to her gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian's favour.

The World No. 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India's first gold medal of the day.

The 22-year-old Preeti had secured a flawless 5-0 unanimous-decision victory against Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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