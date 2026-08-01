Renowned Mountaineer Nirmal 'Nims Dai' Purja Confirmed Dead In Broad Peak Avalanche

World-renowned British-Nepali mountaineer Nirmal "Nims Dai" Purja has tragically died along with his climbing group following a massive avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The news was officially confirmed by his expedition agency, Elite Exped, after recovery and search efforts took place in the Karakoram range. The 43-year-old former Royal Marines Special Boat Service operative was leading a group on the 8,047-metre mountain, the 12th highest in the world, when a devastating avalanche struck at approximately 7,000 metres.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of several expedition members alongside Purja. Among the casualties confirmed by the expedition company and local authorities were trusted Nepali guides Pur Bahadur Gurung ("Yukta") and Nima Sherpa, as well as international team members including Omani climber Nadhira Al Harthy and American climber Mallory Geis.

In a public statement, Elite Exped expressed profound heartbreak over the loss: "Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive."

Legendary Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner also paid tribute to Purja on Instagram Stories.

Messner said Purja “chose his own path with courage and passion. What remains is not only the sorrow of his passing, but the memory of a life truly lived. My thoughts are with his family, his friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

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Born in Nepal, Purja served for 16 years in the military, including as a Gurkha and later with the UK's elite Special Boat Service, before dedicating his life to high-altitude mountaineering.

His death marks a profound loss for the global mountaineering community, with tributes pouring in from climbers, adventurers and fans worldwide who admired his fearless spirit and extraordinary achievements.

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