President Murmu Gives Assent To Anti-Paper Leak Law With Stricter Punishments

The Centre has enacted a more stringent law to curb question paper leaks and examination-related fraud after President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday, the stringent anti-paper leak legislation has officially become law after winning Parliament's approval earlier this week.

The legislation significantly enhances penalties for those found guilty of using unfair means or facilitating question paper leaks in public examinations.

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Individuals convicted under the law will face a minimum prison term of five years, which may extend to 10 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The amended law seeks to accelerate the investigation and trial of paper leak cases by mandating the establishment of fast-track courts in every state.

It also introduces a strict timeline requiring investigating agencies to complete probes into public examination paper leak cases within two months, aiming to ensure quicker prosecution and reduce delays in the judicial process.

The law also targets organised examination fraud syndicates with steeper punishments.

Those convicted of organised crimes related to public examinations will face a minimum jail term of seven years, while courts can impose fines of up to Rs 10 crore.

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The amendments come amid growing concerns over recurring paper leak incidents across the country, which have disrupted several competitive recruitment and entrance examinations in recent years and raised questions over the integrity of the examination system.

By prescribing stricter penalties, fixed investigation timelines and dedicated fast-track courts, the government aims to strengthen deterrence against organised cheating networks, improve accountability and restore public confidence in the conduct of high-stakes public examinations.

The new provisions are expected to facilitate faster disposal of cases while ensuring that offenders face swift and stringent legal action.

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