'Price Of Liberty And Democracy?': Bombay High Court Slams Littering In Mumbai, Flags Double Standards

The Bombay High Court has criticised the lack of civic responsibility among citizens, questioning why many people who litter public spaces in India follow strict cleanliness practices when they travel abroad.

The observations were made by a bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe during the hearing of petitions concerning pollution, foul odour, toxic emissions, and health risks linked to Mumbai's Kanjurmarg dumping ground.

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The court highlighted what it described as a contradiction in public behaviour, noting that some individuals freely throw garbage on roads and public places in India but ensure that even small waste items, such as chocolate wrappers, are disposed of properly in dustbins while abroad.

The bench questioned whether such behaviour reflects the standards expected in a civilised society and asked whether this was the true meaning of liberty and democracy.

Emphasising that cleanliness cannot be the sole responsibility of municipal authorities, the court said citizens also have a fundamental duty to maintain public spaces. The bench observed that those demanding a clean environment must also contribute by following responsible waste disposal practices.

The court raised concerns over plastic waste scattered across Mumbai's roads, beaches, and public areas, stating that irresponsible citizen behaviour, along with shortcomings in civic enforcement, was undermining cleanliness efforts.

The bench also highlighted issues with waste collection systems, including garbage being left on roads by collection vehicles, affecting areas near heritage landmarks such as Rajabai Tower and the Bombay High Court building. The situation, it noted, creates a negative impression among residents and tourists, according to The Times Of India.

The High Court directed civic authorities to adopt a stricter approach, urging officials to take firm action against those violating cleanliness rules. It also asked the civic body to implement corrective measures to address waste management failures and improve cleanliness standards within a specified timeframe.

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It noted that while the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai's cleanliness campaign slogan, “Swachch Mumbai, Sundar Mumbai, Aapli Mumbai, Sundar Mumbai”, was a positive initiative, its objectives were being weakened by poor public participation and inadequate implementation.

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