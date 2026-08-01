No Annapurna Yojana Money Yet? Here's What To Do If Your Application Is Rejected — Step-By-Step Process

Despite the successful launch and widespread submission of applications for West Bengal's Annapurna Yojana scheme, a significant number of beneficiaries have reported delays in receiving their monthly financial aid of Rs 3,000.

The Annapurna Yojana, launched in June 2026 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, replaced the previous Lakshmir Bhandar scheme (which offered Rs 1,500 monthly). Under the current scheme, eligible female beneficiaries receive Rs 3,000 per month, transferred directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Field verification across all Assembly constituencies is underway. Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have been directed to conduct thorough surveys alongside local administrators to update and correct beneficiary lists.

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Step-By-Step Guide: How To Check Application Status

Applicants experiencing delays can review their application status directly online:

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to socialregistry.wb.gov.in. Log In: Enter your registered mobile number and verify using the One-Time Password (OTP). Review Status: Check the current status badge assigned to your Application ID.

A successful application is indicated by the 'Approved' status, which indicates that payment will be issued shortly. A 'Rejected' status means the applicant did not satisfy the scheme's eligibility criteria. Those seeking a review can file an appeal with the BDO office.

If the application is marked 'Pending at the BDO Office', officials have not yet completed the verification process. The status should be checked again after 15 to 30 days.

‘Payment Pending' means the application is valid, but funds have not yet been released.

Applicants seeing the 'Bank Account Invalid' message should note that it usually stems from a mismatch between their bank account details and Aadhaar records. The matter can be resolved by submitting photocopies of the bank passbook at the BDO office.

People with an approved application are expected to receive their payment in August. If the transfer does not take place, they should raise the matter through the government helpline.

What To Do If Your Application Is Rejected

If your status displays Rejected or if genuine eligibility has been overlooked, follow these steps:

1. File An Appeal At BDO Office

If you believe your rejection was due to an administrative error or missing documentation:

Gather your identity proofs (Aadhaar, income certificate, residential proof, and updated bank passbook).

Visit your local Block Development Office (BDO) to lodge a formal appeal or re-verification request.

2. Utilise Public Outreach Support ('Baithake Adda')

To assist citizens facing administrative hurdles, public outreach initiatives such as the BJP Mahila Morcha's 'Baithake Adda' campaign are active throughout August:

Grassroots Assistance: Local representatives and volunteers are conducting community meetings and door-to-door visits across districts.

Resolving Grievances: Eligible applicants whose names were inadvertently omitted or not uploaded at administrative levels can seek guidance on rectifying form details and contacting BDO officials.

3. Contact Government Helplines

If your status shows ‘Approved' but payment remains uncredited after the end-of-month deadline, you can report the issue through the designated government welfare helpline to claim your eligibility.

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