Divi's Labs Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 65.5%, Revenue Up 28% - Key Numbers

Divi's Laboratories reported a strong set of consolidated earnings for the first quarter, supported by robust growth in profit, revenue and operating performance; alongside, the company's board also approved the appointment of two senior management personnel with effect from Aug. 1, 2026. Investors will watch whether the earnings momentum continues in the coming quarters.

Profit, Revenue Register Strong Growth

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 902 crore for the quarter ended June, up 65.5% from Rs 545 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 27.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,080 crore, compared with Rs 2,410 crore a year ago.

Operating Performance Strengthens

Operating performance improved sharply during the quarter. Ebitda rose 72.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,255 crore from Rs 729 crore a year earlier.

The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 40.7% from 30.2% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting stronger operating efficiency.

Board Approves Senior Management Appointments

Divi's Lab also announced that the board has approved the appointment of B. Vara Prasad, General Manager (Engineering Purchase), and J. Srinivasa Rao, General Manager (Raw Materials Purchase), as Senior Management Personnel of the company.

The appointments were recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and will take effect from Aug. 1, 2026.

Share Price Performance

The stock closed at Rs 8,056 apiece on the NSE on Friday, after gaining 2.82% in the intraday session.

In the past month, the stock rallied close to 23%, while it gained 11.5% in the past week itself. The market cap of the company at the end of Friday's session stood at Rs 2,14,631.4 crore.

Also Read: Q1 Results Live Updates: Divi's Labs Profit Up 65%, Muthoot Finance, CDSL Earnings In Focus

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.