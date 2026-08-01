India Crosses 5.9 Crore ITR Filings Before July 31 Tax Deadline

More than 5.9 crore Income Tax Returns have been filed for Assessment Year 2026–27 as of July 31, according to the Income Tax Department.

A closer look at the data suggests a marginal shortfall in ITR-1 filings so far. ITR-1 filings stand at 3.15 crore, compared with 3.3 crore last year, while ITR-2 filings are broadly in line with the last year.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Income Tax Department wrote, " Thank you, taxpayers! Over 5.9 Crore ITRs filed for AY 2026–27 by July 31st! Your trust and timely compliance provide the energy that fuels India's growth."

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The moderation in ITR-1 filings could partly reflect the higher income tax exemption threshold of up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime, reducing the need for some taxpayers to file returns. Remember, With ITR-3 and ITR-4 due by August 31, the overall filing numbers are expected to move higher in the coming weeks.

In comparison, more than 7.3 crore returns were filed for AY 2025-26 by September 16, 2025, the extended deadline for that assessment year.

ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, is a simplified return form used by a large number of small and medium taxpayers. It can be filed by resident individuals with annual income of up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, one house property and agricultural income of up to Rs 5,000. July 31 was the deadline for individuals filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 who are not required to get their accounts audited to submit their returns without incurring interest or a late-filing fee.

ITR-2 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families that do not earn income from business or profession but have income from sources such as capital gains.

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