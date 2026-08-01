Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sydney Super Cup Clash In India, Predicted XIs And Match Details

Chelsea and Tottenham renew their London rivalry on Saturday when they meet in the Sydney Super Cup at Accor Stadium. Both clubs are entering the 2026-27 campaign under new leadership, making this one of the standout fixtures of the Premier League pre-season calendar as Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi continue shaping their squads ahead of the new season.

Chelsea made an entertaining start to life under Alonso with a dramatic 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers. The Blues looked dangerous in attack but were also exposed defensively before substitute Joao Pedro turned the contest on its head with a late nine-minute hat-trick. 17-year-old Dastan Satpayev, Dario Essugo and Jamie Gittens also got on the scoresheet as Chelsea claimed victory in their opening match of the Australian tour.

Alonso, who arrived from Real Madrid after making his name with Bayer Leverkusen, has already overseen a busy transfer window. Chelsea have broken the British transfer record to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, while Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda have also strengthened the squad as the Spaniard looks to stamp his tactical identity on the Blues.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are unbeaten in pre-season under new boss Roberto De Zerbi. After victories over MK Dons and Auckland FC, Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw by Sydney FC before winning the ceremonial penalty shootout. Mathys Tel scored Tottenham's only goal in normal time as De Zerbi continued experimenting with his side.

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The former Brighton and Marseille manager has also been backed in the transfer market. Midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes headline the arrivals, while Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka add further experience to the squad.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Match Details

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Sydney Super Cup at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:15 PM IST.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Predicted XIs

Both managers are expected to field stronger lineups after rotating heavily during their previous fixtures. Chelsea could reward Joao Pedro with a start after his match-winning hat-trick against Western Sydney Wanderers, while Tottenham are likely to hand more minutes to several of their new signings as De Zerbi continues building match fitness.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Robert Sánchez; Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill; Reggie Walsh, Dario Essugo; Estavao Willian, Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens; Joao Pedro.

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Antonín Kinsky; Archie Gray, Kota Takai, Ben Davies, Andy Robertson; Sandro Tonali, Conor Gallagher; Manor Solomon, Lucas Bergvall, Mathys Tel; Richarlison.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Sydney Super Cup clash will not be televised in India.

Fans can watch the match live on FanCode by purchasing a match pass or an eligible subscription. The fixture kicks off at 3:15 PM IST on Saturday, with streaming available through the FanCode website and mobile application.

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