19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Cut By Over Rs 200 In Delhi And Kolkata After Record Hikes

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by more than Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata from August 1, 2026, providing relief to businesses such as restaurants, hotels, catering services, and other commercial establishments that depend on LPG for daily operations.

The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been reduced by Rs 202, bringing the new rate down to Rs 2,728 from Rs 2,930 in July. In Kolkata, the price has been cut by Rs 209, reducing the cost to Rs 2,872.50. The latest revision marks the second consecutive monthly reduction in commercial LPG prices, partially reversing the sharp increases witnessed earlier this year, as per the reports.

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The price cuts follow a period of volatility in global energy markets, with LPG rates rising significantly due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, including the Iran conflict and concerns over supply disruptions. Commercial LPG prices had surged by Rs 1,373 per cylinder between February and June, rising from Rs 1,740.50 to a record high of Rs 3,113.50 amid fears over fuel availability and international supply routes.

The easing of geopolitical pressures has allowed oil companies to introduce successive price reductions, including the previous cut in July and the latest revision in August. India's concerns over supply security were heightened by risks affecting key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The government has taken steps to strengthen fuel security by diversifying LPG procurement sources and increasing imports from alternative markets, including the United States. India is also working towards expanding the National Gas Grid and City Gas Distribution networks to reduce dependence on commercial LPG in the long term.

The latest price revision applies only to commercial LPG cylinders. There has been no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders used by households, with rates remaining unchanged in Delhi and Kolkata.

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While commercial LPG prices have declined, aviation fuel prices have moved in the opposite direction, with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) rates increasing by Rs 5 per litre for domestic airlines.

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