Jacob Batalon Is Married! Spider-Man Star Ties the Knot With Veronica Leahov

Jacob Batalon, widely recognised for playing Ned Leeds in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, has entered a new chapter in his personal life. The actor has married longtime partner and interior designer Veronica Leahov in a private wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple kept the celebration away from the spotlight, making the announcement a pleasant surprise for fans.

Jacob Batalon Quietly Confirms Marriage

Speculation about the wedding gained momentum after Batalon casually referred to Veronica Leahov as his "wife" during a conversation with Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. While joking about affectionate nicknames, he remarked, "My wife calls me big dog. She doesn't. I wish she did."

According to People magazine, the comment marked the first public indication that the couple had already tied the knot. Fans also noticed Batalon wearing multiple gold bands on the ring finger of his left hand during recent public appearances, including the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Another clue emerged when Veronica updated her professional website, changing her name to "Veronica Leahov Batalon."

ALSO READ: Zendaya Brings Fairytale Glamour To Spider-Man: Brand New Day Premiere In Dreamy Ivory Couture

Their Relationship Timeline Mirrors Tom Holland And Zendaya

People magazine added that the marriage comes roughly six weeks after Tom Holland confirmed that he had married Zendaya. Interestingly, the two Spider-Man stars have shared remarkably similar relationship milestones over the past year.

Zendaya first sparked engagement speculation after appearing at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards wearing a diamond ring. Nearly two months later, on March 5, 2025, Batalon and Holland publicly announced their engagement through Instagram.

Speaking about the timing in March 2025, Batalon joked that he had planned his proposal before Holland did. He said they had no idea about each other's plans but insisted he had thought of proposing first.

Batalon Joked About The Similar Wedding Journey

People magazine reported that Batalon continued the playful banter during an interview in January 2026. Laughing about the similarities between the two couples, he joked that Holland and Zendaya had "copied" his relationship timeline and claimed the idea was "his thing" first.

Double Celebration As Spider-Man: Brand New Day Soars

The wedding news arrives during a successful phase in Batalon's career. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has opened to a record-breaking response at the box office. The film collected $72 million from paid previews, surpassing the previous record set by Avengers: Endgame.

The superhero film also enjoyed a strong start in India, earning Rs 60 crore net on its opening day. In the United States, the movie is expected to collect approximately $250-260 million during its opening weekend, making it one of the biggest launches in the Spider-Man franchise.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2: After Record Opening, Tom Holland's Film Tops Rs 100 Crore India Gross

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.