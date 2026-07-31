Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Holland Film Tops Rs 100-Crore India Gross

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong run at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India gross collections within just two days, with solid occupancy.

Here's the complete Day 2 box office report.

On Day 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 28.03 crore from 12,716 shows so far, taking its two-day India net total to Rs 88.63 crore. The film's India gross stands at Rs 105.51 crore so far, according to Sacnilk report.

The film had opened with Rs 60.60 crore from 17,250 shows on Day 1. Overall occupancy stood at 60.5% on Friday, compared to 72.3% on its opening day.

How Each Version Performed?

English Version: The English version remained the top performer, collecting Rs 15.94 crore from 5,753 shows with 40% overall occupancy, improving from 31.56% in the morning to 44.56% in the afternoon.

The English version remained the top performer, collecting Rs 15.94 crore from 5,753 shows with 40% overall occupancy, improving from 31.56% in the morning to 44.56% in the afternoon. Hindi Version: The Hindi version earned Rs 9.97 crore from 5,349 shows, recording 26.67% occupancy in 3D and 15.96% in 2D, with both formats seeing better attendance during the afternoon shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 9.97 crore from 5,349 shows, recording 26.67% occupancy in 3D and 15.96% in 2D, with both formats seeing better attendance during the afternoon shows. Tamil and Telugu Versions: The Tamil version collected Rs 1.09 crore from 891 shows, registering 40% overall occupancy, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.03 crore from 723 shows with 38% overall occupancy. Both versions also witnessed improved footfalls in the afternoon.

The film has enjoyed an impressive start, and with the weekend still ahead, it remains on track to add significantly to its box office tally.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Five Things To Know Before Watching Tom Holland's Latest Marvel Film

About The Film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he struggles to rebuild his life after being forgotten by the world, only for a dangerous new enemy to emerge. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

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