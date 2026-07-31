Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Five Things To Know Before Watching Tom Holland's Latest Marvel Film

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man after almost five years with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The new film continues Peter Parker's story after the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but a lot has changed since fans last saw him.

Before you head to the theatre, here's a quick recap of what you need to know.

1. Peter Parker Is Starting Life From Scratch

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter made the toughest decision of his life. To save the multiverse, he asked Doctor Strange to erase him from everyone's memory. As a result, MJ, Ned and the rest of the world no longer remember Peter Parker.

After already losing Aunt May and mentor Tony Stark, Peter is now completely alone. He has no family, no close friends and no one who knows his secret identity, forcing him to begin a new chapter on his own.

2. This Time, Spider-Man Is Back on the Streets of New York

Unlike recent Marvel films filled with multiverse chaos and Avengers-level threats, Brand New Day brings Spider-Man back to what he does best - protecting ordinary people.

Peter is once again the friendly neighbourhood superhero, stopping crimes across New York City. But carrying that responsibility alone begins to take a toll, making this one of his most personal battles yet.

3. Old Enemies Return While New Mysteries Begin

One familiar face making a comeback is Mac Gargan, who first appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. After years of waiting for revenge, he finally becomes the comic-book villain Scorpion.

The trailers also tease other dangerous threats, while Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a mystery role that Marvel has chosen to keep under wraps.

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4. Peter Won't Be Fighting Alone

Several familiar MCU characters are back for the new adventure. Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher, whose violent methods are very different from Spider-Man's belief in giving people a second chance.

Mark Ruffalo also reprises his role as Bruce Banner. With Peter's powers behaving strangely, Banner could become an important ally as Spider-Man tries to understand what's happening to him.

5. Peter's Biggest Challenge May Come From Within

Marvel has hinted that the pressure of being Spider-Man full-time begins to affect him in unexpected ways. The trailers suggest his powers are becoming unstable, raising questions about whether Peter can stay in control while protecting the city. Exactly what's happening remains one of the film's biggest mysteries.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day serves as Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man film, blending emotional storytelling with street-level action, familiar faces and new threats.

Whether you're a long-time Marvel fan or just catching up after No Way Home, these key points will help you step into Peter Parker's next chapter.

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