CSAB 2026 Mock Allotment To Be OUT Today At csab.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Choice Filling Details

CSAB Mock Allotment 2026 will be released today, July 31, allowing JEE Main candidates to check their probable seat allocation before final counselling rounds begin. The mock result will be based on preferences submitted by candidates till July 30, 5 PM.

The CSAB counselling mock seat distribution enables candidates to gauge the potential seat they could secure based on their rank and selected preferences prior to the official rounds commencing. This gives candidates the opportunity to modify, eliminate, or incorporate options into their CSAB 2026 preference list if necessary.

CSAB 2026 Mock Allotment: Direct Link

The direct link to check CSAB 2026 Mock Allotment will be activated here once the result is released -> Direct Link

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How To Check CSAB Mock Allotment 2026

Step 1: To access your results, head to the official CSAB portal - csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the seat allotment link on the official website.

Step 3: The CSAB login page will appear.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials as required on the CSAB portal.

Step 5: Candidates will be able to view their seat allotment outcome.

Step 6: Review the designated institution and program and save the page for future reference.

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The mock seat allocation rounds occur prior to the commencement of the final seat allocation rounds. Consequently, it is imperative for candidates to pay close attention to the mock seat allocation results and adjust their preferences before the final deadline for CSAB 2026 preference submissions.

CSAB Mock Allotment 2026: Next Steps after allotment

After the CSAB mock seat allotment 2026 results are released, candidates should first check their allotted institute and branch, compare the result with their actual preferences, and assess where they stand among other applicants.

If they are satisfied with the allotment, they can keep their choices as they are or make only minor adjustments, but if they are unhappy with the allotted seat, they should reorder their preferences by placing top choices first, adding safer options with lower cutoff scores, and removing choices they no longer want.

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Candidates should review their allotted institute and branch, and modify preferences by balancing dream, realistic and safe choices before the final submission deadline.

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