RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Expected Today At rrbapply.gov.in; Direct Link, Download Steps Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 today for candidates appearing in the Level 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT).

RRB has not officially announced the release time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the candidate login portal throughout the day. Candidates can download the admit card from rrbapply.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth/password.

Around 58 lakh candidates have registered for the RRB Group D Level 1 CBT, which will be conducted from August 3 to August 25, 2026, in multiple shifts.

RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card: Direct Link

The direct link to download RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card will be activated here once the admit card is released -> Direct Link

How To Download RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit official RRB candidate login portal here - rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 associated with CEN 09/2025.

Step 3: Input the Registration Number and Date of Birth or password.

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification, if necessary.

Step 5: Submit the information to access the admit card.

Step 6: Download the PDF and print it out for examination purposes.

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RRB Group D 2026: Documents Required

Candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026

An original valid photo ID proof

Passport-size photographs (if specified in the admit card instructions)

RRB Group D 2026: Exam Session & Dates

The RRB Group D Level 1 CBT under CEN 09/2025 will take place over 16 days in three shifts. The exam sessions are arranged from 8:30 am to 10:00 am, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, and 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

The exam dates include August 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2026. The city intimation slip has already been published starting from July 24 for candidates participating in the early examination dates.

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RRB Group D 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 32,438 Level 1 positions, including Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL and AC roles. Candidates who finalized their applications between January 31 and March 9 under CEN 09/2025 will be eligible to download the admit card. The selection procedure involves CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and medical examination.

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