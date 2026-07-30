Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

No Action Against NEET Protesters In Delhi, Arrests To Be Reviewed

Delhi government says no further legal action will be taken in NEET-UG protest cases, while existing arrests and detentions will be reviewed in line with the Supreme Court's directions.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
No Action Against NEET Protesters In Delhi, Arrests To Be Reviewed
Delhi to review NEET protest arrests, drops further legal action against protesters.
(Photo: PTI)

The Delhi government has decided not to pursue any further legal action against people booked during protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, marking a significant shift in its approach to the demonstrations.

In a statement issued with the approval of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the government said it "does not propose any further action" against the protesters and will treat the matter as closed.

NDTV reported that the decision follows the Supreme Court's July 28 order and comes with one key exception. The relief will not extend to individuals with criminal antecedents, the government clarified.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Three US F-35s Taken Down In Attack On US Base In Jordan, Iran's IRGC Says

Three US F-35s Taken Down In Attack On US Base In Jordan, Iran's IRGC Says

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com