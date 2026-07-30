No Action Against NEET Protesters In Delhi, Arrests To Be Reviewed

The Delhi government has decided not to pursue any further legal action against people booked during protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, marking a significant shift in its approach to the demonstrations.

In a statement issued with the approval of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the government said it "does not propose any further action" against the protesters and will treat the matter as closed.

NDTV reported that the decision follows the Supreme Court's July 28 order and comes with one key exception. The relief will not extend to individuals with criminal antecedents, the government clarified.

(This is a developing story)

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