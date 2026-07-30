FIFA Expects First Funds From Infantino's Controversial Investment Plan By October

FIFA expects to receive the first tranche of funding tied to President Gianni Infantino's proposed controversial investment plan by the end of October, according to a document sent to its 211 member associations, as reported by BBC Sport.

Infantino has proposed setting up a subsidiary entity to manage FIFA tournaments, with the new body expected to attract outside investment.

The plan has drawn global criticism from some quarters, with opponents raising concerns over the level of consultation with member associations.

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Under the proposed timeline, member associations have until Sept. 19 to vote on whether to approve the plan; a simple majority will determine whether the proposal moves forward.

According to the document, potential investors will receive access to a term sheet and selected materials in August, before indicating their investment commitments and confirming terms in September.

The process is expected to advance in October, when investors will submit commitment letters, finalise long-form agreements and complete tender allocations. FIFA expects the funds to be transferred by the end of October, according to the document.

The recent development comes as UEFA prepares to hold an emergency meeting on coming Thursday to discuss its response to the proposal.

UEFA has continued to oppose the plan after FIFA circulated an earlier letter, asking all 211 member associations to decide by Sept. 19 whether to approve the proposal, the BBC report noted.

The earlier communication also outlined that associations would receive the first $20 million of an initial $40 million allocation if the proposal is approved.

"We have learned of FIFA's deadline to associations to support their proposals or have the one-off payout offer withdrawn. This says everything you need to know about this plan," UEFA said.

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That was UEFA's second statement on the issue. The first claimed Fifa had "crossed a line".

Many FIFA member associations, including England's Football Association (FA), have expressed frustration after learning through media reports about a proposal to sell a 20% stake in FIFA's competitions to private investors.

The investment group is reportedly led by Thrive Eternal, a vehicle owned by Joshua Kushner, the brother-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

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