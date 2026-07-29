FIFA Offers $40 Million To Members Backing World Cup Commercial Spin-Off Plan

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has offered a financial incentive of $40 million (£30 million) to all 211 member associations if they support his controversial proposal to sell stakes in the organisation's major competitions, according to a report by BBC Sport.

In a five-page letter sent to member associations, Infantino has set Sept. 19 as the deadline for countries to back the initiative and become eligible for an initial payment of $20 million (£15 million).

Under the proposal, FIFA plans to establish a new commercial subsidiary that would oversee its biggest events, including the FIFA World Cup. The subsidiary would allow external investors to purchase minority stakes as part of FIFA's efforts to boost commercial revenue.

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The move has triggered strong criticism across football, with governing bodies in Europe, Asia and North America raising concerns over the initiative within hours of its announcement.

According to reports, the proposal has also triggered internal unease within FIFA, with some of the organisation's eight vice-presidents reportedly not being fully informed about the details before it became public. The commercial plan is estimated to potentially generate around $10 billion (£7.52 billion) in revenue.

Infantino defended the proposal in his letter, highlighting its potential to expand FIFA's commercial opportunities. He stated that if member associations respond positively by the September deadline, the first $20 million payment will be "available immediately" from Jan. 1, 2027.

FIFA said the funds would come from "liquidating a minority portion" of its stake in FIFA Forward Enterprise, a subsidiary created to maximise commercial revenue and attract private investment.

While FIFA claimed that Infantino had discussed the broad idea during a council meeting before the World Cup final earlier this month, several officials who attended the meeting have disputed that version. They said the discussion focused only on a long-term vision to increase revenue streams, rather than a detailed investment proposal.

Some officials now believe they were not given the full picture, saying they were presented with a decision after negotiations had effectively concluded. The proposal has intensified debate over the future direction of football's global governing body and its commercial strategy.

"It is my duty and responsibility as FIFA president to present such game-changing opportunities to you, our members," Infantino wrote in the letter.

"It is equally my duty and responsibility to ensure such proposals are sufficiently complete and feasible, replete with substantiated figures and clear terms to assist you in the decision-making process."

Opposition to the proposal has been strong, with several stakeholders criticising the lack of transparency, governance and proper consultation before the plan was presented to member associations.

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An FA spokeswoman said: "We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is and what conditions are attached."

"Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.

"When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear and comment further," the spokeswoman said, according to BBC Sport.

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