Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Royal Enfield-Maker Posts 21% Jump In Profit; Revenue Meets Estimates

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s net profit saw a 21.5% uptick to Rs 1,463 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker saw a profit of Rs 1,205 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 31.5% increase to Rs 6,632 crore, compared to Rs 5,042 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 32,2% to Rs 1,590 crore, compared to Rs 1,203 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 24% from 23.9%.

Eicher Motors Q1 (Cons,YoY)

• Net Profit up 21.4% to Rs 1,463 crore versus Rs 1,205 crore

• Revenue up 31.5% to Rs 6,632 crore versus Rs 5,042 crore

• Ebitda up 32.2% to Rs 1,590 crore versus Rs 1,203 crore

• Ebitda Margin at 24% versus 23.9%

Eicher Motors Share Price Movement

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s share price saw a 0.73% downturn to settle at Rs 7,779 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.10% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 7,891.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 7,836.00. During today's trading session, Eicher Motors share price moved in the range of Rs 7,751.00 to Rs 7,915.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 5,386.50 and a high of Rs 8,230.00. On the performance front, Eicher Motors share price is up 42.20% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is Rs 1.90 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 54.47.

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