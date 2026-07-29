Star Health Q1 Results: Profit Surges 26% To Rs 550 Crore; Insurance Revenue Rises

Standalone health insurance provider Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has reported a 25.5% jump in profit for the April-June 2026 quarter at Rs 550 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The city-based company registered a profit of Rs 438 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Insurance revenue rose 12.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,917 crore in the quarter under review. The insurance revenue reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 4,366 crore.

Star Health (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net profit up 25.5% to Rs 550 crore versus Rs 438 crore.

Insurance revenue up 12.6% to Rs 4,917 crore versus Rs 4,366 crore.

During the quarter under review, gross written premium (GWP) grew 19% year-over-year to Rs 4,287 crore, driven significantly by a 37% year-on-year surge in Retail Health fresh GWP to Rs 730 crore. The company demonstrated strong operational momentum as the Combined Insurance Service Ratio improved by 1.7% to 97.0%, down from 98.7% in Q1 FY26.

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On the claims and customer service front, Star Health settled 9.6 lakh claims during the quarter, with the Retail Claims Settlement Ratio improving by 1% to reach 91%. Additionally, persistency increased 3% YoY to 102%, while the Net Promoter Score gained 12 points to reach 65 as of June 2026.

Star Health Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Star Health shares closed 2.54% higher at Rs 598.85 per share on Wednesday. The shares have risen 3.77% in one week and 2.92% in one month. The shares have gone up 29.5% year-to-date and 41.02% in the last one year.

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